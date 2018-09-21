Piqua football falls to Trotwood-Madison 48-13

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

TROTWOOD — The upset-minded Piqua football team got off to a great start against Trotwood-Madison Friday night.

But, it was all Trotwood after that as the Rams went on to a 48-13 win over the Indians, with the second half played with a running clock.

Piqua took the opening kickoff and went 61 yards in five plays.

Quarterback Mick Karn opened the drive with a 15-yard run, then hooked up Owen Toopes on a 23-yard pass to the Rams 23-yard line. Two plays later Karn hooked up with Brennan Toopes on a 19-yard TD pass and Karn’s kick made it 7-0 with 9:10 remaining in the first quarter.

The Piqua defense then held Trotwood to a three-and-out on the Rams first possession.

But, the Trotwood punt rolled past Piqua at the 20-yard line and was downed at the six.

Three plays later, Ravae Garrett intercepted a Piqua pass at the 20 and took it in for the score and the first of six PAT kicks by Carter Mims made it 7-7 and Piqua never got the momentum back.

Trotwood went 66 yards the next time it had the ball to take the lead for good.

Dae’Vontae Latimer ran 26 yards to the Piqua one and took it in to the end zone on the next play to make it 14-7.

Trotwood’s next series went 57 yards as the Rams overcame two holding penalties.

Quarterback Cooper Stewart had a 46-yard pass to Isaiah Winchester on first and 24.

Stewart had runs of nine and 10 yards on the drive, before scoring from one-yard out to make it 21-7.

Trotwood’s next drive was 48 yards.

Latimer had a 22-yard run to the 13. On the next play, he fumbled on the five, but George Anderson picked it up and ran it into the end zone to make it 28-7. Trotwood would fumble three times in the first half, but recover them all.

Trotwood went 58 yard on its next drive.

Stewart threw to Jashawn Young for 44 yards on the drive and Latimer run it in from two yards out to make it 35-7.

The final score of the first half came on a 47-yard drive.

Keon Hamilton had a 23-yard run on the drive and run it in from 10 yards out to make it 42-7 at the break.

Early in the fourth quarter, Latimer had runs of 18 and 17 yards to set up a one-yard TD run to make the score 48-7.

Owen Toopes had an interception in the second half and Jerell Lewis had a fumble recovery.

Piqua would score on its final possession of the game.

Quarterback Blane Ouhl directed the Indians on a 65-yard drive in 11 plays.

Makeegen Kuhn had runs of 16 and 12 yards on the drive and Lewis had a 12-yard run.

After Lewis run six yards on fourth-and four from the nine, he bulled his way into the end zone from three yards out to make the final 48-13.

Both teams are now 3-2.

Piqua opens GWOC North play Friday at Sidney.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.