Wednesday Prep Roundup

The Piqua girls golf team lost 183-208 to Troy Wednesday in GWOC American action.

Skylar Sloan led Piqua with a 44.

Other Lady Indian scores were Kelsey Bachman 49, Adde Honeycutt 56, Reece Tate 57, Caitlyn Roberson 61 and Brooklynne Wright 65.

After traveling to Tippecanoe Thursday, the Trojans finish the regular season Monday at home on Senior Night against Miami East and Xenia.

East girls

set record

ST. PARIS — The Miami East Vikings celebrated Senior Day in record fashion Wednesday, defeating Tri-Village with school-record individual and team nine-hole totals in a 183-237 victory at Lakeland Golf Course.

Paige Lawson shot a school-record 38 to lead Miami East (9-3, 4-3 Cross County Conference), Kearsten Kirby shot 44 and seniors Maci Krites and Marissa Kearns capped off the scoring with 48 and 53, respectively. Katie Pottorf and Cadence Gross both shot 58, Erin Baker shot 61, Gretchen Stevens shot 67 and Taylor Godsey shot 72.

BOYS GOLF

Piqua boys

drop match

WEST MILTON —The Piqua boys golf team lost to Milton-Union 183-208 at Homestead Golf Course Wednesday.

Kyler Kommer led Piqua with a 50.

The rest of the top four were Mason Price shot 51, Decker Jackson 52 and Matt Herron shot 55.

GIRLS SOCCER

Piqua loses

road match

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls soccer team fell behind 3-0 at halftime Wednesday and lost to Vandalia-Butler 3-2.

“We battled back from 3-0 down and played with resolve,” Piqua coach Brett Ritter said.

Hailey McPherson had one goal and one assist, while Kaylee Lacy had a goal and Claire Bim-Merle had an assist.

Tanner Grise had eight saves in goal.

Piqua, 4-3-1, will play at Fairborn Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Cavs

lose to KR

SPRINGFIELD — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team lost to Kenton Ridge 5-0 Wednesday.

“I thought Sarah(Gibson) battled really well as usual tonight and I was proud of the way Angela(Brunner) bounced back in her second set,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Good sign for her mentally moving forward. Kenton Ridge’s second doubles is the best second doubles team I have saw this season.”

In singles, Claire Larger lost 6-4, 6-2; Sarah Gibson lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-4.

In doubles, Ann Pannapara and Keira Burns lost 6-2, 6-3; and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 6-1, 6-1.

VOLLEYBALL

Lady Chargers

fall to Owens

The Edison State Community College volleyball team dropped to 11-2 with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 loss to Owens Wednesday.

Miranda Hickey had seven kills and 10 blocks, while Reagan Morrett also had seven kills.

Aimee Powell had six kills, Vanessa Winner had five kills and five blocks and Kathryn Lee added four kills.

Noel Ufferman dished out 28 assists and had 13 digs.

Whitney Pleiman led the defense with 21 digs, while Camille Odle served two aces and had nine digs.

Piqua spikers

drop match

FAIRBORN — The Piqua volleyball team lost to Fairborn 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17 in GWOC American action.

Tylah Yeomans had 13 kills, two aces, six assists and four digs; while Danielle Widney had three aces, three kills and two solo blocks.

Aubree Schrubb had two solo blocks and Sydney Hawk added one.

Audrey Poling had three aces, seven assists and seven digs; while Reagan Toopes had 12 digs, Kylie Trissell added seven and Kamy Trissell had two aces and four digs.

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua's Kelsey Bachman blasts out of a bunker on the first hole Wednesday at Echo Hills as Skylar Sloan and two Troy players watch. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua's Skylar Sloan watches her putt on the first green at Echo Hills Wednesday as a raccoon watches from behind.