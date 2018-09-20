Jamison named CCC Player of the Year

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

Newton senior Chet Jamison had mixed emotions after being named Cross County Conference Player of the Year at the CCC tournament Friday afternoon at Stillwater Valley Golf Course

While happy to be honored, he could only shake his head as Tri-County North was awarded the CCC team title.

Newton had a perfect 12-0 record in the CCC in the regular season, while the Panthers came in 11-1. But, Newton finished third in the tournament Friday — won by TCN, giving the Panthers the league title.

“Definitely, being Player of the Year has always been a goal,” Jamison said. “That has been a big goal all year and it feels good to accomplish that. At the same time, winning the league title was a big goal and we didn’t get that done today.”

North shot a 346, while Miami East played the spoiler, taking second with 364. Newton was next at 369.

Jamison led Newton with an 85, finishing third overall behind co-medalists Sam Zapadka of Miami East and Ethan Kelley of Tri-County North, who both shot 83.

“Today was disappointing for the team,” Jamison said. “But, we are so ready for sectionals next week and district — and hopefully state, I can’t wait.”

Other Newton scores were Garrett Peters 88, Nate Zielinski 98, Ross Ferrell 98, Kleyson Wehrley 98 and Britton Schauer 98.

Zapadaka earned all-conference honors after finishing as co-medalist.

“It feels good,” Zapadka said. “I thought it would take something in the 70s to be medalist. I always wanted to be medalist in a tournament.”

He hopes it is a good omen for next week.

“Definitely, it does (give him confidence),” Zapadka said. “Last year, I didn’t play very well in the sectionals. So, hopefully this year and I can play well at sectionals.”

Zapadka said the key to success Thursday was simple.

“I just tried to hit greens and two putt,” he said. “There were (some tough pin locations).”

Other Miami East scores were Noah King 92, Cooper Elleman 94, Andy Bevans 95, Tyler Fellers 98 and Keegan Mahaffey 108.

Covington finished sixth with a 409 total.

Grant Humphrey and Jack Shell led Covington with 99s.

Other Bucc scores were Hunter Alexander 103, Job Morgan 108, Dylan Lucas 112 and Thomas Kuether 117.

Bradford finished eighth with 431.

Keaton Mead led Bradford with a 96.

Other Railroader scores were Taven Leach 111, Eric Sanders 111, Joey Brussel 115, Conner Jones 123 and Braydon Sanders 129.

Miami East will play in the D-II sectional at Reid Park next week, while Bradford, Covington and Newton will play in the D-III sectional at Turtle Creek.

GIRLS

Fort Loramie edged National Trail by one stroke (409-410) to win the girls tournament and finish perfect in the CCC for the year.

Miami East girls finished third with a 427 total — with Paige Lawson and Kearsten Kirby being named to the all-tournament team.

Lawson led Miami East with a 94 and Kirby was next with 106.

Other Lady Viking scores included Maci Krites 112, Marissa Kearns 115 and Erin Baker 143.

Covington finished sixth with a 409 total.

Sarah Slusher led Covington with a 113.

Other Lady Bucc scores were Morgan Lowe 118, Emily Thompson 127 and Katie Hembree 127.

Covington and Miami East will play in the D-II sectional at Stillwater Valley Golf Course next week.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.