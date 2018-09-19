Piqua cross country hosts invitational at Piqua Country Club

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

Local cross country teams will be busy Saturday, as usual.

Piqua, Covington and Lehman will run at the Sidney Invitational.

Versailles will host the Tour de Sewer, with Miami East and Newton running.

Bradford, Houston and Russia will run in the Saturday Night Lights race at Centerville.

PIQUA INVITATIONAL

The Piqua boys cross country team finished fourth Wednesday at the Piqua Invitational, on a two-mile course at Piqua Country Club, while the Piqua girls finished second.

The Piqua boys top seven included Nolan Campbell, 11, 11:17.0; Mitch Fletcher, 21, 11:35,7; Paul Hinds, 40, 12:00.6; Caven Wiles, 42, 12:01.8; Gaven Barnes, 46, 12:08.8; Roy Moreaux, 60, 12:31.0; and Cael Barr, 63, 12:33.5.

Cassie Schrubb led the girls with a fifth-place finish in 13:16.9; while Anna Adams was sixth in 13:24.0.

Rounding out the top seven were Zoe Blankenship, 20, 14:34.7; Maeve Vulcan, 25, 14:48.8; Alivia Knorr Sullivan, 45, 15:42.8; Gracie McGonagle, 46, 15:43.7; and Karolina Polakowski, 48, 15:54.1.

MINSTER CLASSIC

The Lehman Catholic boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Minster Classic Tuesday.

The Lehman boys finished fourth.

Lehman runners included Elias Bezy, 15, 20:23.34; Alex Vanderhorst, 17, 20:28.86; Scott Petersen, 37, 24:10.22; Aaron Topp, 40, 25:59.20; Casey Topp, 43, 31:08.96; and Andrew Wiseman, 44, 33:38.0.

Lehman girls also finished fourth.

Lehman runners included Agnes Schmiesing, 19, 24:57.08; Elizabeth Jock, 22, 25:41.16; Maggie Bezy, 29, 27:06.54; Colleen O’Leary, 33, 27:51.89; and Sophia Flood, 38, 28:41.61.