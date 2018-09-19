Piqua football faces road challenge with Trotwood-Madison Friday

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

The Piqua football team will take its three-game winning streak on the road Friday night and will face its toughest challenge of the season in Trotwood-Madison before opening GWOC North play next week.

The Rams bring a deceiving 2-2 record into the game.

After an impressive opening week win over Winton Woods, Trotwood ran into some strong competition in losses to Simeon Carter Academy and Pickerington Central.

The Rams bounced back last week with a 41-7 win over Sidney.

Three players have seen time at quarterback for the Rams.

Junior Keon’tae Huguely (5-11, 170) has completed 20 of 43 passes for 236 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads the Rams running attack with 179 yards on 34 carries.

Senior Kenyon Sneed (6-3, 180) has completed 14 of 34 passes for 152 yards with three interceptions, while sophomore Cooper Stewart (5-11, 170) has completed 11 of 23 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior tight end Justin Stephens (6-6, 245) is the Rams leading receiver with 12 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Sneed has six catches for 100 yards when he is not quarterback, while senior Isaiah Winchester (6-1, 165) has seven catches for 87 yards, while senior George Anderson (6-0, 165) has six catches for 83 yards.

Senior defensive end Kennedy Coates (6-0, 210) leads the defense with 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Senior linebacker Tyler Wilcox (6-0 ,215) has 26 tackles, while sophomore linebacker Daylon Morgan (6-1, 200) has 24 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Huguely has two sacks, while junior Carl Blanton Jr. (6-3, 170) and sophomore Ravae Garrett (6-1, 155) are among the GWOC leaders with two interceptions each.

Blanton Jr. leads the kick returns with a 28.8 average, while sophomore Carter Mims (5-7, 140) is seven-for-11 on PAT kicks.

Wilcox has averaged 32.7 yards on 12 punts.

Piqua is coming off a hard-fought 29-14 win over Fairborn Friday night to go to 3-1.

Senior quarterback Mick Karn (5-11, 192) has completed 26 of 44 passes for 374 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions, a quarterback rating of 151.4.

He also leads the team in rushing, with 59 carries for 33 yards and six touchdowns.

Junior Makeegen Kuhn (6-1, 218) has rushed for 172 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries.

Senior receiver Owen Toopes (6-2, 171) is coming off a 100-yard game and leads the receivers with 10 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Seniors Grant Toopes (6-3, 226) and Brennan Toopes (6-0, 209) lead the pass rush with 1.5 sacks each, while junior Lance Reaves (6-0, 263) and seniors Matt Blankenship (5-11, 204) and Nikoah Medley (6-0, 209) each have one.

Reaves leads the defense with 20 tackles.

Grant Toopes has 19, junior Zane Beougher (6-2, 177) has 18, Kuhn has 17 and Blankenship has added 16.

Senior Trenton Foster (5-9, 159) had an 87-yard kickoff return last week and is averaging 29.3 yards on four kickoff returns and 13.3 yards on three punt returns. Owen Toopes has averaged 13.6 yards on five punt return.

Karn is 7-for-9 kicking PATs and is averaging 42.2 yards on nine punts.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Piqua Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.