Monday Roundup

Staff Reports

The Piqua volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-13, 25-11 to Tecumseh Monday night.

Tylah Yeomans had 12 kills, 16 digs and two assists; while Aubree Schrubb had three blocks and Cara Reed and Sydney Hawk had two kills each.

Audrey Poling had 13 assists and five digs, while Kamy Trissell had two aces and five digs.

Reagan Toopes led the defense with 17 digs, while Kylie Trissell added eight.

Lady Buccs

lose to Fairlawn

SIDNEY — The Covington volleyball team lost to Fairlawn 25-11, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17

Ellery Reck had 18 assists and three aces, while Makenzee Maschino had nine assists, two kills, one ace and five digs.

Makenna Gostomsky had 10 kills and 11 digs, while Olivia Mohler added nine kills, Lilli Hamilton had five kills and one solo block and Alyssa Kimmel had four kills, one ace and 10 digs.

Maci White and Tori Quinter each had nine digs and one ace.

The Covington JVs lost 25-4, 25-7.

Covington will host Bradford Thursday.

Buccs JH

sweeps FM

COVINGTON — The Covington junior high volleyball teams swept Franklin Monroe Monday.

The seven grade won 24-26, 25-9, 25-8 to improve to 9-1 overall and 8-0 in the CCC.

The eighth grade won 25-17, 25-15 to improve to 7-3 overall and 7-1 in the CCC.

Covington will play at Bradford Thursday.

SATURDAY

Lady Cavs

stun Raiders

SIDNEY — After a slow start, the Lehman Catholic volleyball team stunned Russia 7-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.

Alexis Snipes dished out 34 assists and dished out 12 digs.

Olivia Lucia had 15 kills and 15 digs.

Resse Geise pounded 11 kills and Lauren McFarland added six kills and 15 digs.

Abby Schutt had 13 digs and Pyper Larkins added 10 digs.

Newton girls

fall to TV

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team will play at Ansonia Tuesday.

The Lady Indians are coming off a 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 loss to Tri-Village Saturday.

Lady Buccs

sweep Vikings

COVINGTON — The Covington junior high volleyball teams swept Miami East Saturday.

The seventh grade, 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the CCC, won 25-14, 25-19.

The eighth grade, 6-3 overall and 6-1 in the CCC, won 25-20, 21-25, 25-11.

Covington will host Franklin Monroe Monday.

BOYS GOLF

Newton has

record day

TIPP CITY — The Newton boys golf team broke two school records in a win over Bethel Monday at Cliffside Golf Course.

Chet Jamison broke the individual record, taking medalist honors with a 31.

Newton set a new team scoring record in winning 151-221.

Other Newton scores were Garrett Peters 37, Ross Ferrell 41, Kleyson Wehrley 42, Ryan Mollette 43 and Nate Zielinski 45.

East boys

win match

ST. PARIS — The Miami East Vikings made short work of Cross County Conference opponent National Trail Monday at Lakeland, winning 177-220, improving to 6-2 in league play in the process.

Tyler Fetters was medalist for the Vikings with a 42, while Sam Zapadka, Keegan Mahaney and Cooper Elleman all shot 45.

Roaders lose

in CCC action

BRADFORD — Bradford dropped a Cross County Conference matchup at home Monday, falling to Arcanum 172-215.

Keaton Mead shot 50 to lead the Railroaders, Eric Sanders added a 53 and Connor Jones and Taven Leach both shot 56.

GIRLS GOLF

East girls

edge Tigers

WEBSTER — The Miami East and Versailles girls golf teams both shot 195 Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course, but Miami East won on fifth-score tiebreaker.

Paige Lawson led Miami East with a 44.

Other Viking scores were Kearsten Kirby 47, Maci Krites 50, Marissa Kearns 54, Katie Pottorf 56, Gretchen Stevens 73 and Taylor Godsey 74.

GIRLS SOCCER

Piqua blanked

by Tippecanoe

The Piqua girls soccer team lost to Tippecanoe 3-0 Monday night at Wertz Stadium.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Cavs

drop match

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team lost to Troy 4-1 Monday.

“Troy is a very well-coached team who will make you play,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We were very competitive with them tonight and Sarah (Gibson) pulled a good come from behind win to get us a team point against them which is great. She has won five of her last six matches to lead our team with 10 wins so far this season.

“Always nice playing against Coach Goldner’s team as he has been a mentor for me and whenever I need advice he is usually the first person I seek out. He is a good one.”

In singles, Claire Larger lost to Katie Sherrick 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Gibson defeated Hailey Taylor 6-7 (7-5), 6-2, 10-7; and Angela Brunner lost to Mackenzie Nosker 6-3, 6-0.

In doubles, Kit Wolke and Cody Rhea defeated Ann Pannapara and Keira Burns 6-3, 6-4; and Shannon Staley and Brienna Werling lost to Esha Patel and Anisly Savard 7-5, 6-1.

Taylor Reineke and Annie Stiver won a JV doubles match 6-3.

SATURDAY

Lehman takes

third in tourney

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Lehman Catholic girls varsity tennis team played in the Miami Valley Tennis coaches association coaches cup b flight at Tom Cloud Park Saturday.

Team scores were Alter B 10, Carroll 10, Lehman Catholic 9, Xenia 1.

“We were really close to winning the overall team tournament,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We lost our last two matches we had on court 9-7 at first doubles and 8-6 at third singles. Had we won both of those we would have won it and If we had won at least 1 we would have been runnerup. But it was a good day for our team.

Claire Larger was the runnerup at first singles.

She beat Xenia 9-7, beat Alter B 8-1 and and lost to Carroll 8-0.

Sarah Gibson was the champion at second singles, defeating Alter B 8-0, beating Carroll 8-1 and beating Xenia 8-0.

Angela Brunner was third at third singles.

She lost to Carroll 8-2 , beat Xenia 8-0 and lost to Alter B 8-6.

“Sarah (Gibson) repeated as champion again with only losing one game in her three matches and Claire (Larger) repeated as runnerup at first singles with a nice comeback win in her first match,” Ungericht said.

Ann Pannapara and Keira Burns were third at first doubles.

They beat Xenia 8-3, lost to Alter B 8-0 and lost to Carroll 9-7.

Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling were the runnerup at second doubles.

They lost to Alter B 8-4, beat Carroll 8-2 and beat Xenia 8-4.

“I was very happy with how our second doubles team played,” Ungericht said. “They played a good match against a good Alter team and came back to win their last tow matches to finish runnerup at second doubles. Those kids are seniors so it was great to see them medal (first and second in each division received medals).

“We have six seniors and a junior on our varsity and these kids have had very good results in our team tournaments the last two years. I only have a few more weeks with these kids and will miss them as they have brought our program up to respectability in the area.”