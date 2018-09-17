Edison State volleyball off to 11-1 start

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College volleyball team will t ake an 11-1 record into Wednesday’s game at Ownes Community College in OCCAC action.

Edison is coming off winning a five-set thriller Saturday, getting past Cuyahoga Community College 25-14, 25-10, 26-28, 21-25, 15-13.

Reagan Morrett pounded 14 kills and added seven blocks and 11 digs for the Lady Chargers, while Vanessa Winner had 11 kills, two aces and 24 digs and Aimee Powell had 10 kills and 10 blocks.

Noel Ufferman filled out the state sheet with 10 kills, 35 assists, two aces and 19 digs. Ufferman now has 326 assists for the season.

Whitney Pleiman led the defense with 32 digs and also served two aces. Pleiman now has 329 digs for the season.

Camille Odle had 12 digs, while Leah Herdman served two aces.

Edison was coming off a 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of Ohio Univeristy Chillicothe Saturday.

Miranda Hickey had nine kills and six blocks, Powell had six kill and 13 blocks.

Morrett had six kills, while Winner had five kills and 19 digs and Cali Stewart added five kills.

Ufferman had 24 assists and 23 digs, while Pleiman had 36 digs and two aces.

Herdman added eight assists and 10 digs.