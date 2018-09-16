Weekend Roundup

Staff Reports

The Piqua boys soccer team nearly pulled out a tie Saturday against Miami East.

But, the Vikings, who dominated play for much of the game, were able to hold on for a 2-1 victory.

East had the only goal in the first half when number Quentin Shoemaker crossed the ball to Conner Wilson, who headed the ball into the goal.

The score stayed that way until 13:47.8 remained in the game.

Wes Sutherly sent a free kick towards the Piqua goal and Wilson one-touched it to make it 2-0.

Piqua got on the board with 4:13.7 to go when Brandon Grissom’s penalty kick just got past East goalie xxx.

In the final frantic four minutes, Piqua had a number of opportunities, but could never finish.

The Indians, 2-7-1, will travel to Tippecanoe Tuesday.

Miami East travels to Yellow Springs Tuesday.

Newton boys

keep winning

LEWISTOWN — The Newton boys soccer team continued its winning ways with a 4-1 win over Indian Lake Saturday.

Cameron Stine and Dillon Koble had one goal and one assist each, while Rick Landwehr and Ely Cook also scored goals.

Also picking up assists were Cameron Caldwell and Seth Hunt.

Newton travels to Franklin Monroe Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Piqua girls

top Graham

ST. PARIS — The Piqua girls soccer team will host Tippecanoe Monday night.

Piqua, 4-1-2, blanked Graham 3-0 Saturday.

Grace Forness, Claire Bim-Merle and Kaylee Lacy had one goal each, while Hailey McPherson had an assist.

The Piqua JVs won 5-1.

Lilla Miller scored four goals and Kenzie Neeland added one.

Lehman girls

get past East

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team edged Miami East 1-0 Saturday.

Samantha Edwards had the goal for Lehman.

GIRLS GOLF

East girls

finish fifth

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East girls golf team finished fifth out of 15 teams in the Springfield Shawnee Invitational Saturday with a 394 total.

Paige Lawson finished second overall with an 80.

Other Miami East scores were Kearsten Kirby 100, Maci Krites 102, Marissa Kearns 112, Gretchen Stevens 135 and Taylor Godsey 144.

VOLLEYBALL

Lady Cavs

stun Raiders

SIDNEY — After a slow start, the Lehman Catholic volleyball team stunned Russia 7-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.

Alexis Snipes dished out 34 assists and dished out 12 digs.

Olivia Lucia had 15 kills and 15 digs.

Resse Geise pounded 11 kills and Lauren McFarland added six kills and 15 digs.

Abby Schutt had 13 digs and Pyper Larkins added 10 digs.

Lady Buccs

sweep Vikings

COVINGTON — The Covington junior high volleyball teams swept Miami East Saturday.

The seventh grade, 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the CCC, won 25-14, 25-19.

The eighth grade, 6-3 overall and 6-1 in the CCC, won 25-20, 21-25, 25-11.

Covington will host Franklin Monroe Monday.