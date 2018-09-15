Girls Cross Country Roundup

Staff Reports

ST. PARIS — The Piqua girls cross country team won the Graham Invitational.

Piqua placed four runenrs in the top 10 and scored 28 points, while Bethel was second with 70.

Cassie Schrubb was second in 21:21.6; Ana Adams was fifth in 22:47.5; Mae Vulcan was ninth in 24:10.0 and Zoe Blankenship was 10th in 24:11.7.

Rounding out Piqua’s top seven were Grace McGonagle, 18, 25:00.3; Alivia Knorr-Sullivan, 20, 25:08.9; and Mia Whitsell, 23, 25:39.9.

Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE — There were seven local girls cross country teams that competed in the Friendship Invitational D-II-III race Saturday.

Versailles finished second.

The Lady Tigers top seven included Maria Mangen, 11, 22:02.0; Emma Peters, 27, 22:42.7; Madelyn Holzapfel, 31, 22:49.7; Liz Watren, 36, 23:01.6; Renea Schmitmeyer, 62, 23:53.8; Delaney Barga, 68, 24:00.4; and Kennedy McEldowney, 76, 24:22.8.

Russia finished third.

The Lady Raiders top seven included Becca Seger, 6, 21:35.5; Claire Meyer, 10, 22:00.9; Ella Hoehne, 34, 22:56.4; Anna Fiessinger, 43, 23:13.4; Emma DeLaet, 93, 24:47.4; Clare Caldwell, 102, 25:04.9; and Natalie Kloterman, 201, 28:15.2.

Houston finished 11th.

The Lady Wildcats top seven included Ava Knouff, 18, 22:23.3; Hollie Voisard, 25, 22:38.3; Danielle Stephenson, 79, 24:24.7; Katrina Meiring, 89, 24:38.7; Addie White, 146, 26:18.9; Amber Stangel, 162, 27:01.4; and Bailey Mentor, 166, 27:05.1.

Covington finished 13th.

The Lady Buccs top seven included Paige Boehringer, 5, 21:35.4; Ashlyn Plessinger, 30, 22:40.5; Chelsea Ford, 37, 23:05.0; Allie Garman, 165, 27:05.1; Halie Jo Taxis, 175, 27:29.1; Kayla Mitchell, 280, 33:37.7; and Yelena Weaver, 290, 34:36.1.

Miami East finished 19th.

Lady Viking runners included Marisa Savini, 21, 22:25.8; Kiley Davie, 24, 22:34.1; Paige Blauvelt, 188, 27:52.1; Elizabeth Bennett, 199, 28:13.3; and Cyrena McAdams, 217, 29:03.1.

Newton finished 22nd.

Lady Indian runners included Kendra Karn, 78, 24:23.3; Baily Chaney, 86, 24:32.2; Kara Chaney, 142, 26:15.4; Mackenzie Knupp, 189, 27:52.3; and Faith Williams, 211, 28:34.7.

Bradford runners included Karmen Knepp, 7, 21:41.1; Olivia Daugherty, 65, 23:57.2; Mercedes Smith, 134, 26:01.3; and Jenna Shellabarger, 135, 26:03.0.