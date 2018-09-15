Boys Cross Country Roundup

Staff Reports

ST. PARIS — The Piqua boys cross country team finished third at the Graham Invitational Saturday.

Piqua’s top seven included Nolan Cambell, 6, 18:16.2; Mitch Fletcher, 10, 18:57.6; Caven Wiles, 19, 19:41.8; Gaven Barnes, 23, 19:55.5; Paul Hinds, 26, 20:08.9; Roy Moreaux, 50, 21:00.3; and Jesse Furman, 58, 21:23.3.

Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE — Seven local cross country teams competed at the Friendship Invitational D-II-III race Saturday.

Houston finished seventh.

Wildcats top seven included Tristin Freistuhler, 10, 17:39.2; Ethan Knouff, 16, 17:48.6; Blake Jacobs, 30, 18:25.4; Patrick Meiring, 74, 19:11.0; Jacob Slater, 100, 19:36.5; Ryan Ely, 107, 19:46.4; and Brennan Arnold, 125, 20:07.0.

Russia finished 12th.

The Raiders top seven included Andrew DeLoye, 53, 18:52.3; Gavin George, 54, 18:53.8; Jonathan Bell, 67, 19:04.6; Nicholas Caldwell, 78, 19:15.0; Aiden Shappie, 85, 19:21.9; Jake Goubeaux, 103, 19:40.6; and Jonas Magoto, 211, 21:40.9.

Versailles finished 14th.

The Tigers top seven included Brooks Blakeley, 24, 18:12.1; Stuart Baltes, 68, 19:04.7; Noah Barga, 72, 19:07.3; Alex Brewer, 81, 19:18.4; Jack Gehret, 117, 19:52.9; Andrew Cotner, 126, 20:07.1; and Matt Cromwell, 127, 20:07.9.

Newton finished 19th.

The Indians top seven included Ben Hoover, 8, 17:32.6; Curtis Shellenbarger, 99, 19:35.7; Owen Via, 176, 21:07.1; Clint Shellenbarger, 194, 21:31.5; Jacob Moore, 235, 22:12.6; Colton Flanary, 302, 23:17.1; and Toby Hunt, 359, 25:09.2.

Covington finished 20th.

The Buccs top seven included Bennett Welborn, 33, 18:34.4; Owen Boehringer, 101, 19:36.8; Ian Benedict, 177, 21:07.7; Zane Barhorst, 180, 21:09.6; Ayden Rench, 256, 22:27.0; Owen Rawson, 268, 22:39.1; and Ashby Rench, 343, 24:32.3.

Miami East finished 26th.

The Viking top seven included Alex Hayes, 104, 19:41.0; Garrett LeMaster, 138, 20:22.4; Michael Bair, 152, 20:36.6; Cam Richter, 242, 22:19.0; Adam Bensman, 250, 22:24.3; Cristian DeWeese, 252, 22:25.3; and Cameron DeWeese, 22:45.3.

Bradford runners included Jackson Moore, 129, 20:10.9; Jared Shellabarger, 344, 24:33.1; and Hunter Biddlestone, 411, 28:57.4.