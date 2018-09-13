Wednesday Prep Roundup

Staff Reports

The Lehman Catholic football game with Ridgemont is Saturday not Friday and will be played at 7 p.m. at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

BOYS GOLF

Piqua boys

lose to Troy

The Piqua boys golf team lost to Troy 154-192 on the front nine of Echo Hills Wednesday.

Matt Herron led Piqua with a 45.

Other Indian scores were Decker Jackson 49, Jackson Huelskamp 49, Christian Starrett 53 and Mason Price 54.

Newton boys

get two wins

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys golf team won a tri-match with Tri-County North and Arcanum at Stillwater Ridge Golf Course Wednesday.

Team scores were Newton 171, Tri-County North 183, Arcanum 193.

Chet Jamison led Newton with a 38.

Other Indian scores were Garrett Peters 43, Ross Ferrell 44, Nate Zielinski 46, Ryan Mollette 49 and Kleyson Wehrley 51.

Bucc boys

top Bethel

TIPP CITY — The Covington boys golf team defeated Bethel 191-206 Wednesday at Cliffside Golf Course.

Jack Shell was match medalist with 45 to lead Covington.

Other Bucc scores were Grant Humphrey 46, Hunter Alexander 49, Dylan Lucas 51, Job Morgan 51 and Thomas Kuether 53.

GIRLS GOLF

Lady Vikings

beat Red Devils

ST. PARIS — The Miami East girls golf team defeated Tippecanoe 201-203 Wednesday at Lakeland Golf Course.

Miami East, 7-3, was led by Paige Lawson with a 45.

Other Viking scores were Marissa Kearns 49, Kearsten Kirby 51, Katie Pottorf 56, Maci Krites 60 and Erin Baker 63.

GIRLS SOCCER

East girls

blank South

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team defeated Twin Valley South 9-0 Wednesday.

Meadow Poers had four goals and Cerstin Gross added two.

Also scoring goals were Whitley Gross, Chloe Aviles and Morgan Hamby.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Cavaliers

lose match

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team lost 5-0 to Lima Shawnee Wednesday.

In singles, Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Gibson lost 6-1, 6-2; and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Keira Burns and Ann Pannapara lost 6-0, 6-1 and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 6-1, 6-0.