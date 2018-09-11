Newton stays perfect in CCC golf with win over Covington

By Rob Kiser

The Newton boys golf team kept rolling in its defense of it CCC title from a year ago, while a young Covington team continues to show improvement.

And Indians senior Chet Jamison saved his best for last, taking medalist honors with 37 on the back nine of Echo Hills as Newton defeated Covington 164-204.

“Right now, the team is playing really well,” Chet Jamison said. “We just need to find a way to have everybody play well on the same night. We want to win the CCC and hopefully get to state — we have to get through sectionals and district first, but that is the goal.”

And Jamison capped his round with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole.

He hit driver and 5-wood to about 10 feet, before sinking the putt for his third eagle in a match this season. He also birdied the par-5 12th hole.

“Especially being three-over going to the last hole,” Jamison said. “It was looking like a 39 until I made that eagle. It was just a roller-coaster round today. I started out bogeying the first two holes.”

Other Newton scores included Garrett Peters 40, Ross Ferrell 42, Nate Zielinski 45, Kleyson Wehrley 48 and Britton Schauer 49.

“We have really good depth,” Newton coach Randall Jamison said. “I don’t even know who my sixth man is. I won’t know who that is until right before the tournament. We have a lot of guys playing well.”

Jamison said the team aspect is also a good thing for Chet Jamison as well.

“It would be nice to win the CCC again,” Randall Jamison said. “And go as far as we can in the postseason. Chet (Jamison) is a social guy. The team is what matters to him anyway. That is what he is focused on.”

Covington looks to continue to improve.

Grant Humphrey and Jack Shell led Covington, with each shooting 48.

Other Covington scores were Dylan Lucas 53, Hunter Alexander 55, Job Morgan 61 and Thomas Kuether 61.

“We want to be playing our best golf at the end of the season,” Covington coach Bill Wise said. “And I feel like we are. We are getting better every day. Our scores are going down. Right now, the tough part (with the weather) is getting matches in. This is the first time we have played in a week.”

Newton was back in action today, hosting Arcanum and Tri-County North at Stillwater Ridge, while Covington plays Ansonia at White Springs Thursday.

“We have a big match tomorrow (today) with Arcanum and Tri-County North,” Randall Jamison said. “That will give us a good idea where we are at.”

Which appears to be driving towards another CCC title and going deep into the postseason.

