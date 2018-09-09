Boys Cross Country Roundup

Staff Reports

TROY — Russia, Miami East and Newton boys cross country teams competed at the Troy Invitational Saturday.

Russia finished 11th.

The Raiders top seven included Jonathan Bell, 44, 18:31.4; Gavin George, 49, 18:35.3; Nicholas Caldwell, 57, 18:43.4; Andrew DeLoye, 81, 19:06.0; Aiden Shappie, 88, 19:13.4; Jake Goubeaux, 110, 19:46.2; and Will Magoto, 151, 21:23.6.

Miami East finished 16th.

The Vikings top seven included Alex Hayes, 64, 18:49.1; Cam Richter, 68, 18:51.4; Michael Bair, 116, 20:00.7; Garrett LeMaster, 120, 20:12.1; Adam Bensman, 141, 20:47.0; Cameron DeWeese, 162, 21:44.2; and Christian DeWeese, 163, 21:44.2.

Newton finished 17th.

The Indians top seven included Curtis Shellenberger, 70, 18:53.8; Owen Via, 90, 19:15.2; Robert Ingle, 106, 19:43.2; Jacob Moore, 127, 20:17.5; Clint Shellenberger, 146, 21:09.1; Colton Flanary, 176, 22:41.9; and Toby Hunt, 208, 25:50.5.

Houston boys

take second

SPENCERVILLE — The Houston boys cross country team finished second in the Spencerville Invitational Red race Saturday, while Covington was third.

Houston’s top seven included Blake Jacobs, 5, 18:53.4; Patrick Meiring, 8, 19:05.3; Ryan Ely, 31, 20:28.6; Brennen Arnold, 34, 20:49.4; Isaiah Schmitmeyer, 36, 21:06.3; Hunter Mowery, 41, 21:14.3; and Joseph Earl, 43, 21:18.4.

Covington’s top seven were Bennett Welborn, 3, 18:47.0; Fletcher Metz, 20, 19:53.8; Owen Boehringer, 25, 20:19.5; Ian Benedict, 29, 20:24.1; Zane Barhorst, 39, 21:07.5; Tyler Alexander, 60, 21:56.8; and Ayden Rench, 74, 22:36.3.

Lehman Catholic runners included Alex Vanderhorst, 59, 21:56.1; Scott Petersen, 90, 24:10.8; and Hunter Biddlestone, 122, 27:21.2.

Bradford runners included Aiden Beachler, 38, 21:07.2; Shane Bryan, 99, 24:36.6; Casey Topp, 132, 31:26.1; and Andrew Wiseman, 133, 32:41.2.

Tiger boys

run at Tiffin

TIFFIN — The Versailles boys competed in the 50th annual Tiffin Carnival, finishing 31st in the Division II varsity race.

The Tigers top seven included Brooks Blakeley, 57, 17:37.7; Stuart Baltes, 109, 18:23.9; Jack Gehret, 175, 19:15.0; Noah Barga, 203, 19:35.4; Alex Brewer, 214, 19:48.4; Brian Heitkamp, 237, 20:12.4; and Logan Miller, 262, 20:44.3.