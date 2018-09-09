Lehman, Miami East football pick up wins

Staff Reports

ST. PARIS — The Cavaliers scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away to a nonconference win on Friday in St. Paris.

Michael Denning hit a 31-yard field goal to put the Cavaliers up 17-14, then Elliott Gilardi intercepted a pass from Graham quarterback Brady King and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to clinch the victory.

Graham took an early 6-0 lead, but Gilardi threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Sollman in the first quarter to put Lehman up 7-6 after a Denning extra point.

Sollman scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, but Graham’s Camron VanHoose scored a 1-yard run in the third quarter and Austin Gibson caught a two-point conversion to tie it up.

Graham had 276 offensive yards but had two interceptions. Lehman had 259 yards of offense and didn’t turn the ball over. The Cavaliers had 185 passing yards and 74 yards on the ground.

Lehman (1-2) will open Northwest Central Conference play on Friday at home against Ridgemont (1-2).

East rolls

in CCC opener

NEW PARIS — Reigning Cross County Conference champion Miami East built a 17-0 lead by halftime, then Justin Brown scored three second-half touchdowns to put away National Trail in the Vikings’ league opener Friday night, a 38-3 victory over the Blazers on the road.

Wes Sutherly got the Vikings (3-0, 1-0 CCC) on the board with a 40-yard field goal, then Kaleb Nickels scored on a 5-yard run with 2:49 left in the first quarter to make the score 10-0. Vincent Villella added a 2-yard run late in the half to make the score 17-0 at the break.

Ian Gengler hit Brown with a 49-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-0 before National Trail kicked a field goal to get on the board. But with 2:34 left in the third, Brown broke a 75-yard touchdown run, and he added a 55-yarder early in the fourth to cap off the scoring.

Brown finished with 204 yards on 11 carries to go along with the touchdown reception, and Villella had 93 yards on 16 carries. Gengler had 23 rushing yards and was 2 for 6 passing for 63 yards.

Miami East returns home in Week 4 to host Fort Loramie in a key CCC matchup.

Bradford

blanked by MV

UNION CITY — Bradford dropped its 15th straight game Friday night and was shut out for the second straight week, falling 41-0 at Mississinawa Valley.

The Railroaders (0-3, 0-1 Cross County Conference) hosts Arcanum in Week 4.

Tigers fall

to Coldwater

VERSAILLES — Jake Hemmelgarn threw three touchdowns in the first half to help Coldwater take a 28-0 lead over Versailles, which dropped to 1-2 with the home loss.

The Tigers had 176 yards of offense, while Coldwater had 369. Hemmelgarn completed 16-of-21 passes for 222 yards and Mitch Niekamp ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Jake Poling rushed for 72 yards on 26 carries for Versailles while Derek Cavin ran for 27 yards on three carries. Cavin had one catch for 32 yards and Poling had one catch for 16 yards. Ryan Martin completed 4-of-15 passes for 57 yards.

Poling scored Versailles’ touchdown on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers will travel to Parkway (0-3) next week in MAC play.