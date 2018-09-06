Wednesday Prep Roundup

Staff Reports

The Piqua girls soccer team and Springfield played to a 0-0 tie for a half before lightning stopped the game.

The game is not expected to be rescheduled.

BOYS SOCCER

Piqua boys

now 2-4-1

The Piqua boys soccer team lost to Wayne 4-1 Tuesday to drop to 2-4-1 on the season.

No information was available.

BOYS GOLF

Piqua loses

to Greenville

The Piqua boys golf team lost 173-190 to Greenville Wednesday at Echo Hills.

Kyler Kommer led Piqua with a 45.

Other Indian scores were Matt Herron 48, Decker Jackson 48, Jackson Huelskamp 49, Mason Price 52 and Christian Starrett 55.

Lehman boys

win matches

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys golf team picked up two wins.

Lehjman defeated Waynesfield-Goshen 187-203.

Cole Gilardi led all golfers with a 40 while Mikey Rossman had 42, Brandyn Sever had 52 and Alex Keller had 53.

Lehman defeated Lima Perry 193-215.

Lehman Catholic 193, Lima Perry 215

Gilardi led the Cavaliers with 41. Rossman shot 43, Keller shot 43 and Sever shot 58.

GIRLS GOLF

Lady Indians

even score

The Piqua girls golf team avenged their early season loss to their GWOC American rival Greenville 200-212 Wednesday at Echo Hills.

Kelsey Bachman was match medalist with a 43.

“Kelsey (Bachman) has been a model of consistency this year,” Piqua coach Cathy Barhorst said. “She is by far the most driven player Piqua girls golf has had in a long time.”

Reece Tate bounced back from some recent struggles with a 50, while Skylar Sloan continued her steady play and shot 53.

Rounding out the scoring was Adde Honeycutt and Hannah Anderson, who both shot 54.

“Adde (Honeycutt) has really improved this year and this is Hannah’s (Anderson) first year playing golf and is improving every day,” Barhorst said. “ I am so proud of how the girls played today. We only lost to Greenville by six strokes when we played them at Turtle Creek a few weeks ago, so I felt we had a really good shot at defeating them on our home course. Greenville is a good team and very well coached. To beat them by 12 strokes just goes to show how well we really played today.”

The Piqua JV team lost to the Greenville JV team 166-167. Scores for Piqua were Kenzie Anderson and Haley Krogman each with 55 and Brooklynne Wright with 57.

Lady Vikings

get CCC victory

GREENVILLE —The Miami East girls golf team defeated Franklin Monroe 196-231 in CCC action at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. With the win the Lady Vikings move to 4-3 over all and 1-3 in league.

Paige Lawson was medalist and led Miami East with a 40.

Other Lady Viking scores were Kearsten Kirby 47, Annelise Logan 54, Marissa Kearns 55, Maci Krites 57, Erin Baker 63 and Gretchen Stevens 68.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Cavs

lose to Wave

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team lost to a strong Greenville team 5-0.

We (assistant coach John Brunner and I) told the kids after the match to keep their heads up,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “That we play a really tough schedule and we see improvement and that will help us be prepared for sectionals. Our second doubles team has played really well the last two nights against strong teams.”

In singles, Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-1; and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Ann Pannapara and Keira Burns lost 6-1, 6-0; and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 7-5, 6-2.

Ann Deafenbaugh won a JV singles match.