Piqua spikers lose to Troy

Staff Reports

The Piqua volleyball team will look to pick up its first win Thursday at Trotwood-Madison.

Piqua lost to Troy 25-13, 25-15, 25-20 Tuesday.

Tylah Yeomans led the Indians with eight kills, seven digs and six assists.

Aubree Schrubb had three kills and Danielle Widney had two aces.

Audrey Poling dished out five assists.

Reagan Toopes led the defense with eight digs and Kylie Trissell added seven.

East spikers

handle Patriots

NEW MADISON — Miami East improved to 4-3 and 3-0 in the Cross County Conference Tuesday night, defeating Tri-Village on the road 25-20, 26-24, 25-18.

Nichole hood led the Vikings with 16 kills, an assist and 19 digs, Sophie Jacomet had 10 kills and 32 digs, Ashlyn Monnin had 10 kills, an assist and a dig, Lydia Conley had seven kills, three blocks and a dig and Delaney Bourelle had a kill and a dig. Macie Schaffner had 30 assists, a kill, an ace and eight digs, Gabrielle Hawkins had a whopping 53 digs, four assists and an ace, Gretchen Frock had three assists and two digs and Lauren Fisher had 11 digs.

Lady Buccs

top Tigers

ANSONIA — The Covington volleyball team picked up its first win of the season, outlasting Ansonia 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, 15-9.

“This was a dog fight, Ansonia swung at everything and I was very glad to see that we responded to the challenge,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We host Tri Village on Thursday so I was very happy to see our young team fight for points and not give up….. hopefully we can build off of this win and gain additional confidence.”

Makenna Gostomsky had six kills and 8 digs, while Ellery Reck had 19 assists, two aces and five digs.

Makenzee Maschino had one ace and 12 digs, while Maci White had five aces and eight digs.

Alyssa Kimmel had two aces, four kills and 12 digs, while Lilli Hamilton had 11 kills, two solo blocks and two assist blocks.

Tori Quinter had six aces and seven digs, while Marisa Fields had three kills and one solo block.

Olivia Mohler added five kills and one solo block.

Newton girls

split matches

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team split two matches.

The Lady Indians defeated Tri-County North 24-26, 25-14, 25-8, 25-13 and lost to National Trail 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 18-25, 15-6.

Lady Cats

lose to Anna

ANNA — The Houston volleyball team lost an SCAL match to Anna Tuesday 25-13, 25-19 and 25-14.

Catryn Mohler led Houston with six kills while Hayden Riesenbeck had three. Alyssa Kemp had 15 assists and five digs, Alex Freytag had three aces and Olivia Bowser had 13 digs.

Buccs sweep

Lady Tigers

The Covington junior high volleyball teams swept Ansonia.

The seventh grade, 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the CCC, won 25-22, 25-21.

The eighth grade, 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the CCC, won 26-28, 25-23, 25-21.

They play at Tri-Village Thursday.

Bradford JH

loses to Arcanum

The Bradford junior high volleyball teams lost to Arcanum.

The seventh grade lost 25-3, 25-9. Savannah Lingo and Tegan Canan each scored for the Lady Roaders.

The eighth grade lost 25-14, 25-11.

Lovena Grillot had four points, Courtney Riffell had two points and one ace, Remi Harleman recorded two aces, and Tasya Felver and Shay Swick each scored one point.

Bradford hosts Twin Valley South Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Buccs lose

to Panthers

The Covington boys golf team lost to Tri-County North 171-193 in CCC action.

Dylan Lucas led Covington with 44.

Other Covington scores were Jack Shell 47, Hunter Alexander 50, Grant Humphries 52, Thomas Kuether 62 and Job Morgan 66.

Newton golfers

get road win

GREENVILLE — The Newton boys golf team defeated Ansonia 175-218 at White Springs in CCC action.

Chet Jamison was medalist and led Newton with 35.

Other Newton scores were Garrett Peters 44, Nate Zielinski 46, Ross Ferrell 50, Britton Schauer 50 and Ryan Mollette 54.

East golfers

top South

ST. PARIS — The Miami East Vikings picked up a Cross County Conference win Tuesday at home, defeating Twin Valley South 183-198 at Lakeland.

Sam Zapadka was medalist for East with a 42, Keegan Mahaney and Andy Bevan both shot 45 and Cooper Elleman shot 51 to help the Vikings improve their CCC record to 4-3.

Bradford drops

CCC road match

ARCANUM — The Bradford golf team dropped a Cross County Conference matchup to Tri-Village Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course, falling 185-211.

Keaton Mead led the Railroaders with a 46, Taven Leach shot 49 and Eric Sanders shot 51.

BOYS SOCCER

Lehman boys

drop match

BOTKINS — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team lost 7-0 to Botkins Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Cavs

blank Trojans

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team blanked Botkins 9-0 Tuesday.

Lehman improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the WOSL.

Ava Behr and Samantha Edwards had two goals each, while Lindsey Magoteaux, Olivia Monnin, Lyndsey Jones, Maegan Titterington and Liz Gibson each scored one.

Grace Olding, Rylie McIver and Ella Monnin had two assists each, while Behr, Samantha Edwards and Allison Bornhorst had one each.

Hannah Giguere and Hiedi Toner combined on the shutout in goal.

Saturday’s JV game with Coldwater has been moved back to a 1 p.m. start.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Cavaliers

lose to T-Birds

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team lost to Lima Catholic Central 5-0 Tuesday.

“Lima Central Catholic is one of the top three teams in the lima area along with Lima Shawnee and St. Mary’s,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “The heat was a big factor in the match tonight for both teams. Their number one girl is a two- time district qualifier and their number two girl went to district’s in doubles last year. We had some girls fighting illnesses and they competed well despite that.”

In singles, Claire Larger lost 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Gibson lost 6-1, 6-3; and Angela Brunner lost 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Ann Pannapara and Keira Burns lost 6-1, 6-2; and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling lost 7-5, 2-6, 10-6 . Ann Deafenbaugh and Rebecca Sanogo won a JV doubles match 6-4.

