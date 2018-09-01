Boehringer wins Eagle Invitational

Rob Kiser

COVINGTON — Covington senior Paige Boerhinger was livin’ the dream Saturday at the Covington Eagles Invitational.

And it was a pretty good day for Russia girls, as well.

Boehringer pulled away from Russia’s Becca Seger — the defending champion — to win in 20:29.0, while Seger was second in 20:46.6 to lead Russia to the team title in the girls race.

“It’s my senior year, I just won the Covington Invitational,” Boehringer said. “What more could I ask for? You can’t top this.”

Even the weather — a pouring rain at the start — suited Boehringer just fine.

“I like running in the rain,” she said. “It keeps you cool.”

As long as you are upright.

“The one corner out by the road was really slick,” Boehringer said. “I just kept thinking, ‘Don’t let me fall. Don’t let me fall.”

And Seger was right there with Boehringer for most of the race.

“The steep hill near the end,” Seger said. “I started to fall back. I just couldn’t stay with her there.”

Which left nothing but for Boehringer to stay on her feet and finish off her dream race.

“I noticed when we turned the corner up by the cornfield (that Seger had dropped back),” Boehringer said. “When I made the final turn towards the finish line, everyone was cheering for me and I realized I was going to win. It was amazing.”

Seger was happy with her race — and happy Russia was able to secure the team title.

“It was (a goal for the team to win),” Seger said. “Everybody ran well and all my teammates encouraged me throughout the race.”

Seger also enjoys running in the race.

“I like the rain, but it made the course really slippery,” she said. “Obviously, my time was going to be good in these conditions, but I was happy with my place.”

Russia finished with 47 points, while Milton-Union was second with 64.

Piqua finished third, Covington was fourth, Miami East was fifth and Bethel was seventh.

Other Russia scores were Ella Hoehne, 8, 22:13.8; Claire Meyer, 9, 22:17.4; Anna Fiessinger, 13, 22:51.2; and Emma Delaet, 22, 24:18.4.

Milton-Union scorers were Rachel Thompson, 10, 22:25.1; Brianna Collins, 14, 23:01.6; Kyli Parsons, 25, 23:15.7; Micah Tracy, 16, 23:16.5; and Maddie Stasiak, 19, 23:31.3.

Piqua had a 3-4 finish from freshman Cassie Schrubb (21:12.0) and junior Ana Adams (21:34.3).

Other Piqua scorers were Maever Vulcan, 20, 24:02.1; Zoe Blankenship, 26, 24:42.0; and Grace McGonagle, 27, 24:43.0

Other Covington scorers were Ashlyn Plessinger, 6, 22:00.0; Chelsea Ford, 21, 24:15.6; Alexis Meyer, 36, 25:40.5; and Kayla Mitchell, 59, 31:31.2.

Miami East scorers were Kiley Davis, 7, 2:00.8; Marisa Savini, 11, 22:27.5; Paige Blauvelt, 39, 25:55.6; Elizabeth Bennett, 53, 28:04.5; and Cyrena McAdmas, 57, 29:29.9.

Bethel scorers were Kaitlyn Balkcom, 25, 24:42.0; Madison Spaeth, 28, 24:43.1; Kylie Balkcom, 32, 24:50.0; Lisa Sebastian, 42, 26:05.1; and Josie Rhodes, 55, 29:10.2.

BOYS

Piqua boys led the local teams with a third-place finish behind Greenon and Arcanum.

Russia was fourth, Milton-Union was fifth, Covington was sixth, Miami East was seventh and Bethel was eighth.

Nolan Campbell led Piqua with a fourth-place finish in 17:46.5.

Other Piqua scorers were Mitch Fletcher, 8, 18:04.9; Caven Wiles, 18, 18:51.4; Gaven Barnes, 33, 19:48.2; and Paul Hinds, 38, 19:59.5.

Russia scorers were Nicholas Caldwell, 16, 18:46.0; Andrew DeLoye, 19, 18:54.4; Aiden Shappie, 20, 19:04.5; Gavin George, 21, 19:10.2; and Jonathon Bell, 35, 19:50.2.

Milton-Union scorers were Tristen Persinger, 6, 17:54.4; Chris Miller, 11, 18:23.8; Eric Trittschuh, 17, 18:47.4; Harrison Litton, 40, 20:07.3; and Josh Woodell, 43, 20:15.3.

Covington scorers were Bennett Welborn, 13, 18:34.9; Owen Boehringer, 28, 19:31.3; Fletcher Metz, 29, 19:31.7; Ian Benedict, 34, 19:50.2; and Zane Barhorst, 48, 20:39.5.

Miami East scorers were Alex Hayes, 15, 18:35.6; Cam Richter, 27, 19:27.4; Michael Bair, 39, 20:04.3; Garrett LeMaster, 42, 20:09.3; and Adam Bensman, 55, 21:00.7.

Bethel scorers were Trent Schweikhardt, 18:24.5; Cole Brannon, 14, 18:35.6; Nathan Patton, 46, 20:37.5; Wyatt Leet, 51, 20:42.6; and Gerone St. Ana, 84, 23:16.0.

