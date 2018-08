Piqua City Open tennis tournament begins Saturday

Staff Reports

The Piqua City Open tennis tournamnet will get underway Saturday behind the Piqua Junior High.

The men’s open singles will feature the winners from the last three years in Kosal Tith (2015, 2017) and Dickie Miller (2016). Former champion Tim Ungericht is also in the field.

The brackets are as follows:

SINGLES

Men’s Open

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.

Play-In: Chist Hufford vs, Chad Arnett.

Quarterfinals: Kosal Tith, bye; Alex Crestas vs. Sean Hatke; Jason Williamson vs. Mike Ritze; Tim Ungericht vs. Dickie Miller.

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, 10 a.m.

Championship

Men’s 50 and Over

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Semifinals

Eric Weibel vs. James Kinsinger.

Maurice Cretsos vs. Aki Mansunaga.

Monday, 10 a.m.

Championship

Men’s 62 and Over

Monday, 10 a.m.

Championship: Steven Iddings vs. Dan Johnson

Boys 18 and Under

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Josh Brown vs.Sean Hatke.

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Semifinal: Sho Okuno vs. Prem Dev.

Sunday, 4 p.m.

Semifinal: Sean Dippold vs. Josh Brown-Sean Hate winner.

Monday, 10 a.m.

Championship

Boys 16 and Under

Monday, 10 a.m.

Championship: Genki Masunaga vs. Luke Blake.

Boys 12 and Under (Roun Robin)

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Yasashi Masunaga vs. Ben Iddings.

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Ben Iddings vs. Mia Tobias.

Monday, 1 p.m.

Yasashi Masunaga vs. Mia Tobias.

DOUBLES

Men’s Open

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Play-In: Snyder-Snyder vs. Okuno-Mansunaga.

Sunday, 4 p.m.

Semfinals:

Tith-Kinsinger vs. Snyder-Snyder/Okuno-Mansunaga winner.

Ungericht-Ritze vs. Iddings-Iddings.

Monday, 1 p.m.

Championshionship

35 and Over

1 p.m. Monday

Championship: Weibel-Lee vs. Cheng-Perez.

Mixed Open Doubles

Monday, 1 p.m.

Miller-Miller vs. Williamson-Chopra.