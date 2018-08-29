Piqua football looks to bounce back against Lima Senior

By Rob Kiser

The Piqua football team is looking to bounce back from Friday’s 42-22 loss to Chaminade-Julienne and begins a three-week homestand with Lima Senior visiting.

The Spartans had a rough start as well, losing 56-13 to a strong Northmont team.

But, Piqua football coach Bill Nees said don’t be deceived by that score.

“That had some nice plays in the passing game against Northmont,” Nees said. “It was just that they weren’t able to sustain anything.”

Senior quarterback Rashad Wallace led the Spartans.

He completed 11 of 24 passes for 103 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions and led the rushing attack with 31 yards on 11 carries.

Brayden O’Dell had four catches for 56 yards.

“He (Rashad Wallace) was a receiver last year and they moved him to quarterback,” Nees said. “He is a dual threat back there. I know he had a couple interceptions, but we didn’t feel like either one of those was his fault. We have a lot of respect for him.”

Nees said the Spartans bring a lot of athleticism.

“They have two all-league players on the offensive line,” he said. “They have two guys in the backfield that were all league players at a different position. That tells you what kind of athletes they have.”

Joquise Sherif and Brandon Taylor had six tackles each for Lima Senior.

Dewayne Cowan, Jawan Anderson and Jarius Cobb all had five.

Cowan, EJ Cameron and Jermaine Daniel all had interceptions.

“They play a stack 4-4 in the middle with two-high safeties,” Nees said. “They almost always plays man coverage. But, we will see if that is the case Friday night. We don’t seem to see a lot of man coverage. We see more zone.”

Piqua senior quarterback Mick Karn (5-11, 192) provided most of Piqua’s offense last Friday.

He completed eight of 13 passes for 119 yards with a TD and an interception and rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries.

Junior Makeegen Kuhn (6-1, 218) rushed for two TDs, while leading the receivers with three catches for 52 yards.

Senior Jake Meyer (5-9, 151) had a 45-yard reception,while senior Owen Toopes (6-2, 171) caught a TD pass and junior Jerell Lewis (6-1, 242) caught a PAT pass.

“I knew it looked that way (Mick Karn was the only consistent thing on offense) if you were watching,” Nees said. “But, really, there was just one breakdown on every play that stopped us. And it wasn’t just one guy. It was a missed block or a guy getting to the backside.”

Kuhn led the defense with 10 tackles.

Sophomore linebacker Ca’ron Coleman (5-10, 176) had eight tackles, while sophomore defensive lineman Lance Reaves (6-0, 263) had seven.

But, Chaminade quarterback Ryan Minor completed 14 of 19 passes for 211 yards, Marquis Henry rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries and Dominic Wilcox caught four passes for 86 yards.

“Defensively, we just have to find a way to get off the field,” Nees said. “Chaminade-Julienne has three outstanding athletes and they did a great job of using them. We were just never able to get any stops.”

Now, Piqua gets to stay at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field for three weeks.

“We have a favorable schedule,” Nees said. “We have six home games. From a logistic standpoint, it is great to be at home.”

To try and get a bounce-back win.

