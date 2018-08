The new mural being painted on the Piqua Daily Call/Carried Away/Quint’s Signs building is still an ongoing process but details are beginning to emerge as work progresses.

The new mural being painted on the Piqua Daily Call/Carried Away/Quint’s Signs building is still an ongoing process but details are beginning to emerge as work progresses. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_MJU_4511.jpg The new mural being painted on the Piqua Daily Call/Carried Away/Quint’s Signs building is still an ongoing process but details are beginning to emerge as work progresses. Mike Ullery | Daily Call https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_MU2_0048.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call