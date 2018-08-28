A-Maze-ing corn maze at Lost Creek

The annual corn maze is ready for visitors at the Miami County Park District Lost Creek Reserve. The maze, sponsored by the Miami County Farm Bureau, will be open to the public during the park’s Fall Farm Festival on October 15. The maze is available for use by private groups by calling the Park District Office at 937-335-6273.

