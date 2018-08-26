Posted on by

Friday Night Lights – Week 1

The 2018 Piqua Indians football team takes the field at C-J on Friday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua Head Coach Bill Nees chats with a side judge during Friday’s season opener.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Friday was the season opening performance for the Pride of Piqua.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

“S” for season opener by the Piqua High School varsity cheerleading squad.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua quarterback Blaine Ouhl, 4, hands the ball off.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Indians’ defense, including Mathew Blankenship, 40, Makeegan Kuhn, 37, and Jarrell Lewis, 8, make a stop.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Caron Coleman, 25, comes down with the ball for the Indians.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

