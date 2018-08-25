Lehman, Bradford, Versailles all fall in openers

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic football team stayed close for a half Friday night against Fort Recovery.

But, several costly fumbles in their own territory in the second half put the Cavaliers in a hole they couldn’t get out of in a 23-6 loss.

Lehman trailed 7-6 at halftime, after field goals of 28 and 25 yards by Michael Denning.

The Cavaliers had 200 yards of offense, most of it through the air.

Elliott Gilardi completed 20 of 34 passes for 178 yards, with two interceptions.

Bradford falls

to Triad

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team opened the season with a 48-12 loss to Triad.

Bradford will play at Troy Christian Friday.

Tigers drop

season opener

CELINA — The Versailles football team lost to Celina 41-12 Friday night.

The Tigers will host Delphos Jefferson Friday.