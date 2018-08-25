Girls Cross Country Roundup

Staff Reports

WEST MILTON — The Piqua girls finished 11th in the big school race at the Bob Schul Invitational Saturday.

Piqua’s top seven included Cassie Schrubb, 15, 21:16.6; Ana Adams, 21, 21:50.5; Zoe Blankenship, 72, 24:12.5; Maeve Vulcan, 97, 25:09.1; Grace McGonagle, 104, 25:12.3; Alivia Knorr-Sullivan, 105, 25:12.4; and Danielle Detter, 130, 26:19.8.

Small School

In the small school race, Versailles finished third, Russia was fifth, Houston was seventh, Bradford was eighth, Covington was ninth, Lehman Catholic was 12th and Newton was 15th.

Versailles top seven included Liz Watren, 16, 21:21.9; Madelyn Holzapfel, 27, 21:55.8; Kara Spitzer, 32, 22:07.8; Lauren Menke, 37, 22:36.1; Emma Peters, 39, 22:46.0; Maria Mangen, 40, 22:47.3; and Hannah Bey, 60, 23:44.1.

Russia’s top seven were Becca Seger, 13, 20:54.9; Ella Hoehne, 29, 21:56.6; Claire Meyer, 31, 21:57.4; Anna Fiessinger, 41, 22:49.6; Emma DeLaet, 62, 23:50.6; Clare Caldwell, 89, 24:43.5; and Natalie Klosterman, 106, 25:22.1.

Houston’s top seven included Hollie Voisard, 19, 21:30.0; Ava Knouff, 24, 21:47.7; Danielle Stephenson, 53, 23:27.9; Addie White, 91, 24:45.0; Katrina Meiring, 94, 24:50.4; Amber Stangel, 107, 25:23.6; and Bailey Mantor, 126, 26:33.7.

Bradford runners were Skipp Miller, 14, 21:01.9; Austy Miller, 18, 21:27.1; Olivia Daugherty, 52, 23:22.7; Mercedes Smith, 83, 24:32.5; and Jenna Shellabarger, 122, 26:05.9.

Covington’s top seven included Paige Boehringer, 12, 20:44.8; Ashlyn Plessinger, 28, 21:56.2; Chelsea Ford, 50, 23:21.4; Allie Garman, 97, 24:59.7; Alexis Meyer, 110, 25:36.9; Kayla Mitchell, 173, 31:07.1; and Yelena Weaver, 188, 33:24.1.

Lehman Catholic runners were Maria Schmiesing, 42, 22:52.1; Agnes Schmiesing, 72, 24:12.2; Elizabeth Jock, 120, 26:03.4; Maggie Bezy, 123, 26:14.7; and Colleen O’Leary, 132, 26:46.7.

Newton runners included Kendra Kern, 71, 24:09.6; Baily Chaney, 79, 24:24.0; Faith Wiliams, 133, 26:46.9; Kara Chaney, 140, 27:26.2; and Mackenzie Knupp, 146, 27.50.9.

East girls

take sixth

WILMINGTON — The Miami East girls cross country team finished sixth at the Finishtiming Cross Country Invitational Saturday.

Miami East runners included Kiley Davis, 6, 22:05.0; Marisa Savini, 10, 22:37.8; Paige Blauvelt, 63, 27:06.9; Elizabeth Bennett, 81, 28:10.7; and Cyrena McAdams, 88, 29:01.4.