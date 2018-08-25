Boys cross country roundup

Staff Reports

WEST MILT ON — The Piqua boys finished ninth in the large school race at the Bob Schul Invitational Saturday.

Nolan Campbell led Piqua with a 22nd-place finish in 17:56.9.

The rest of Piqua’s top seven included Mitch Fletcher, 28, 18:16.9; Caven Wiles, 49, 18:55.5; Gaven Barnes, 82, 20:04.6; Paul Hinds, 91, 20:35.2; Cael Barr, 111, 21:22.5; and Noah Baker, 119, 21:34.4.

Small School

The Houston boys finished third in the small school race, while Russia was 11th, Versailles was 14th, Covington was 15th, Newton was 16th, Bradford was 27th and Lehman Catholic was 35th.

Houston’s top seven included Tristin Freistuhler, 14, 17:29.8; Ethan Knouff, 24, 17:59.9; Blake Jacobs, 31, 18:09.3; Jacob Slater, 41, 18:29.1; Patrick Meiring, 63, 18:58.6; Ryan Ely, 105, 19:51.2; and Joseph Early, 120, 20:14.5.

Russia’s top seven were Gavin George, 58, 18:53.8; Jonathon Bell, 59, 18:54.6; Andrew DeLoye, 64, 18:58.7; Nicholas Caldwell, 69, 19:14.1; Aiden Shappie, 70, 19:14.7; Jacob Goubeaux, 75, 19:21.1; and Will Magoto, 173, 21:14.0.

Versailles top seven included Brooks Blakeley, 10, 17:43.3; Stuart Baltes, 35, 18:22.1; Alex Brewer, 94, 19:39.3; Logan Miller, 106, 19:54.5; Jack Gehret, 107, 19:55.0; Xavier Grillot, 125, 20:17.0; and Matt Cromwell, 136, 20:25.1.

Covington’s top seven were Bennett Welborn, 36, 18:24.0; Owen Boehringer, 65, 18:59.6; Fletcher Metz, 79, 19:26.6; Zane Barhorst, 121, 20:15.0; Ian Benedict, 146, 20:34.5; Owen Rawson, 156, 20:45.0; and Tyler Alexander, 179, 21:17.1.

Newton’s top seven included Ben Hoover, 12, 17:26.0; Curtis Shellenberger, 76, 19:22.1; Owen Via, 110, 20:00.3; Robert Ingle, 129, 20:20.3; Jacob Moore, 175, 21:14.7; Clint Shellenberger, 186, 21:19.4; and Colton Flanary, 280, 23:26.7.

Bradford runners were Jay Roberts, 78, 19:24.9; Jackson Moore, 86, 19:31.9; Aiden Beachler, 127, 20:19.3; Jared Shellabarger, 292, 23:57.4; and Hunter Biddlestone, 361, 29:11.1.

Lehman Catholic runners included lias Bzy, 181, 21:17.7; Alex Vanderhorst, 209, 21:45.1; Scott Petersen, 249, 22:40.1; Aaron Topp, 331, 25:38.2; Andrew Wiseman, 358, 28:53.2; and Casey Topp, 359, 29:06.6.

East runs

at Wilmington

WIMINGTON — The Miami East boys finished 11th in the Finishtiming Cross Country Classic.

Miami East’s top seven included Alex Hayes, 42, 18:47.0; Cam Richter, 69, 19:35.8; Michael Bair, 81, 19:52.5; Garrett LeMaster, 113, 20:36.4; Adam Bensman, 146, 21:28.1; Christian DeWeese, 164, 21:58.0; and Cameron DeWeese, 174, 22:19.0.