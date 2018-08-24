Piqua football drops opener to CJ

By Rob Kiser

DAYTON — The Piqua football team faced a tough opening night assignment on a road trip to Chaminade-Julienne.

And after the Indians stayed within a touchdown for much of the first half, the Eagles scored twice in the final 33 seconds of the first half to open a 21-0 lead and went on to win 42-22.

Chaminade-Julienne had scored late in the first quarter to go up 7-0.

Piqua had them in a second and 21, but on third-and-11, Eagles quarterback Ryan Minor connected with Matthew Willis on a 15-yard TD pass and Jake Staub kicked the PAT.

It stayed that way for much of the second quarter.

But, CJ put together a 67-yard drive and Minor attempted to run the ball in from the 4-yard line.

He fumbled at the two, but CJ recovered for the touchdown. Staub’s PAT made it 14-0 with just 33.6 six seconds remaining in the half.

On the first play after the kickoff, CJ’s Dominic Wilcox intercepted a pass and Minor threw a 44-yard TD pass to Wilcox on the next play and Staub’s kick made it 21-0 at halftime.

CJ went 72 yards on the opening drive of the second half, with Colin Downing catching a 15-yard TD pass from Minor and Staub’s kick made it 28-0.

Piqua finally got on the board with a 50-yard drive on its first possession of the second half to make it 28-7.

Quarterback Mick Karn threw to Makeegen Kuhn for 11 yards and Karn had runs of 11 and eight yards, before Kuhn ran it in from two yards out and Karn added the kick.

CJ answered with a 55-yard drive, with Minor throwing a two-yard pass to Downing and Staub’s kick made it 35-7.

Piqua then went 77 yards.

Karn had passes of 26 yards to Keegan Patton and a 45-yard pass to Jake Meyer to set up a one-yard run by Kuhn for the score. Karn’s PAT pass to Jerell Lewis closed the deficit to 35-15.

CJ countered with a 61-yard drive, with Marquis Henry running 12 yards for the kick and Staub’s PAT made it 42-15.

Piqua would get the final score on an 80-yard drive.

Karn started the drive with a 17-yard pass to Kuhn.

Karn then had runs of 33 and 27 yards before throwing an 8-yard TD pass to Owen Toopes. Karn’s PAT kick made the final score 42-22.

Karn led the Piqua offense, rushing for 128 yards on 21 carries and completing seven of 12 passes with one interception for 115 yards, while Blane Ouhl completed his only pass attempt for 24 yards.

Minor completed 17 of 21 passes for 216 yards for CJ.

Henry rushed for 113 yards on 15 carries, while Quincy Johnson had 78 yards on 14 carries.

Piqua will host Lima Senior Friday and try to even its record.

