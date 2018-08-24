Piqua volleyball drops match with Tippecanoe

Staff Reports

The Edison State volleyball team, 1-0, will host Ohio University Chillicothe Saturday at 11 a.m.

Piqua spikers

fall to Tipp

After rallying from a 7-0 deficit before losing 25-23 in the first set, Piqua losts its momentum and dropped the final two sets 25-13, 25-11.

Tylah Yeoman had 10 kills, 16 digs and six assists for Piqua, while Danielle Widney added three kills and Aubree Schrubb had one block.

Audrey Poling dished out 11 assists, while Reagan Toopes led the defense with 21 digs and Kamy Trissell had 10 digs.

Piqua will host Sidney Tuesday.

Lady Cavs

spike Goshen

WAYNESFIELD — Lehman Catholic improved to 3-0 overall and opened NWCC play with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-3 win over Waynesfield-Goshen.

Lauren McFarland had nine kills, while Olivia Lucia added five kills and four aces.

Alexis Snipes dished out 17 assists, while Reese Geise served five aces and Pypr Sharkins added four aces.

Lehman plays at Jackson Center at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lady Buccs

fall to Tigers

VERSAILLES — The Covington volleyball team lost to Versailles 25-9, 25-10, 25-9 Thursday,

“We worked a great deal on our serve receive this past week after the Russia match and it showed,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said about playing the defending D-III state champions. “We were getting the ball to our setters but we found it very difficult to score against their big front line and very quick back court defense. Versailles is a very good team again this season.”

Lilli Hamilton and Olivia Mohler had three kills each, while Alyssa Kimmel had one block, six digs and two kills.

Ellery Reck had eight assists, while Makenna Gostomsky added four digs.

Makenzee Maschino had two assists and three digs and Maci White had one ace and three digs.

The Covington JVs lost to Versailles 25-8, 25-8.

Covington travels to Anna Monday.

Buccs JH

sweeps Trail

NEW PARIS — The Covington junior high volleyball teams swept National Trail.

The seventh grade, 1-1, won 25-11, 25-9.

The eighth grade, 1-1, won 25-1, 25-4.

Covington plays at Versailles Saturday at 10 a.m.

Bradford JH

drops matches

The Bradford junior high volleyball teams dropped matches with Newton.

The seventh grade lost 25-19, 25-17.

Maci Hauschild had one point, one kill, and one assist.

Alani Canan had three points and two kills, Tegan Canan had four points, three aces, one kill, and one assist; while Savannah Lingo had two points, one ace, one kill, and three assists.

The eighth grade lost 25-8, 25-19.

Shayleigh Swick had four assists, two points, and one ace.

Brooklyn Crickmore had one assist and two points, Remi Harleman had one assist, three kills, five points, and two aces; Lovena Grillot had two points and one ace; and Bella Brewer had four points, one ace, and one kill.

Both teams play at home on Monday.