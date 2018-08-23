Lehman Catholic tennis gets past Piqua 3-2

Staff Reports

The Lehman Catholic girls tennis got a win over Piqua Wednesday.

But, it didn’t come easy as the Cavaliers escaped with a 3-2 victory.

“My hats off to the Piqua team and their coaches Kylia Starrett and my great lifelong friend assistant coach Bonnie Davis,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They didn’t even have a team three years ago and now have 20 girls out and have lots of smart, well-coached players. Their future is bright and they will win their share of matches this season.”

Lehman swept the singles matches.

Claire Larger defeated Alexa Knorr-Sullivan 6-4, 6-1; Sarah Gibson defeated Alexis Gastelu 6-0, 6-0; and Angela Brunner defeated Izzy King 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

“Great team win for us tonight after the tough loss at Carroll last night,” Ungericht said. “Claire (Larger) bounced back with a solid win over a scrappy girl and Sarah (Gibson) was just steady as a rock. She has wonfour out her last five matches and is playing the best for us.

“I’m very proud of junior Angela Brunner. She battled back after losing the first set to win the last two sets to clinch the match for us. It came down to the third set in that match.”

Piqua swept the doubles matches.

Skylar Cain and Cassie Arnett defeated Ann Pannapra and Keira Burns 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 and Grace Ryan and Rikki Ramirez defeated Brienna Werling and Mary Lins 6-4, 6-0.

“Close loss in a long match to a steady piqua team for us at first doubles,” Ungericht said. ” Second dubs (doubles) battled back after being down 4-0 in the first set but the Piqua girls were just too steady.”

Annie Stiver and Ann Deafenbaugh won a JV doubles match for Lehman.

Lehman is now 1-5, while Piqua is 0-2.

GIRLS GOLF

Piqua girls

top Xenia

The Piqua girls golf team defeated Xenia 205-216 Wednesday on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Kelsey Bachman led the Indians with a 44.

Other Piqua scores were Skylar Sloan 48, Adde Honeycutt 54, Reece Tate 59. Brooklynne Wright 63 and Caitlyn Roberson 63.

East girls

get 2-0 win

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team defeated Northwestern 2-0.

Cerstin Gross and Sophia Markley both had goals, while Chloe Thomas had an assist.

Post 43 to

hold tryouts

The Troy Post 43 American Legioan baseball team will be holding tryouts for t he 18U Legends team and 17U Junior Legion team at Duke Park.

Tryouts will be at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.