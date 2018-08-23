Edison State volleyball opens season with win

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

The Edison State volleyball team got off to a fast start — then survived to outlast Miami University Hamilton 25-18, 25-11, 19-25, 25-27, 15-12.

Edison will be back in action today at Lorain County.

The Lady Chargers were down 12-8 at one point in the first set, but the hitting of Reagan Morrett and Aimee Powell helped Edison outscored MUH 17-6 the rest of the set.

Powell had a spike to get Edison within 12-9.

Vanessa Winner had a kill on Camille Odle’s serve and Morrett had a kill for a sideout and served a point as Edison continued to rally.

A kill by Morrett helped Edison pull even, when Noel Ufferman served two points to tie it at 16.

After trailing 17-16, Edison finished the set on a 9-1 run.

Morrett had a kill to tie at 17 and Powell had three blocks, with two coming on Miranda Hickey’s serve as Edison led 20-18.

Morrett then served out the set with an ace, a kill and a kill by Powell, before Winner finished off the set at 24-18 with a kill.

The second set started with Whitney Pleiman serving the first six points and the Chargers never let up.

She had one ace on her service run, while Morrett and Powell had kills and the final point came off an attack by Odle.

Edison increased the lead to 15-4, with Powell picking up two aces and a kill, Odle serving an ace and Winner and Hickey both adding kills.

At 22-11, Pleiman served out the set and it looked like it would be a quick night.

But, MUH had other ideas, picking up its play.

Edison had leads of 17-15 and 18-16, including two service points by Winner.

But, MUH would finish the set off with a 9-1 run.

In the fourth set, Edison found itself down 5-1 early, but rallied to take a 16-14 lead after a tip by Powell and aces by Morrett and Odle.

A service point by Morrett and a kill by Winner had Edison up 24-22, but MUH went on a 5-1 run to win 27-25 and force a fifth set.

Edison trailed 8-7 in the race to 15 before taking control.

Three service points by Winner — including a kill by Ufferman put the Chargers in front for good at 10-8.

Hickey had a kill for sideout to make it 11-9 and a service point by Ufferman made it 12-9.

Odle had a kill for a sideout to make it 13-10 and Edison got the deciding points on two missed serves by MUH.