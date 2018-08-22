Piqua volleyball drops match with Vandalia-Butler

Staff Reports

VANDALIA — The Piqua volleyball team will host Tippecanoe Thursday in GWOC American action.

Piqua opened the season with a 25-22, 25-13, 25-22 loss to Vandalia-Butler.

Tylah Yeomans had nine kills, nine assists and two aces.

Aubree Schrubb had six blocks, while Sydnee Hawk had four kills.

Audrey Poling dished out eight assists and had 14 digs, while Reagan Toopes led the defense with 16 digs.

Kylie Trissell had six digs, while Kamy Trissell served two aces.

Newton spikers

win in three

DAYTON — The Newton volleyball team cruised to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-6 win over Northridge.

The Lady Indians used a balanced attack and a strong service game to win, including 23 aces.

Halli Gipe led with Newton with eight acesand Alicia Dunning added five.

Lady Tigers

top Anna

ANNA — The Versailles volleyball team defeated Anna in four sets Tuesday.

Versailles won 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 30-28.

Lady Cats

drop match

HOUSTON — The Houston volleyball team lost to New Knoxville25-19, 25-13, 25-17 on Tuesday.

Allisen Foster, Hannah Hollinger, Hayden Riesenbeck and Mariah Booher each had two kills for Houston. Alyssa Kemp had 10 assists. Olivia Bowser led the team with eight digs, while Hannah Bixler and Foster each had six.

Russia spikers

lose to Cardinals

RUSSIA — The Russia volleyball team lost in five sets to New Bremen Tuesday.

Russia won the first set 26-24 and fourth 25-11, while New Bremen won the second 25-17, third 25-19 and fifth 15-11.

Bradford drops

matches to TC

BRADFORD — The Bradford junior high volleyball teams lost two matches to Troy Christian.

The seventh grade lost 25-10, 25-22.

Savannah Lingo had 10 points, including seven aces.

Alani Canan and Karissa Rush each had two points. Maci Hauschild, Alani Canan, and Izzy Painter each recorded a kill.

The eighth grade lost 25-14, 25-11.

Courtney Riffell recorded three points with two of them aces. Remi Harleman had two points and one kill.

Bradford plays Newton Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Newton boys

top Milton

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys golf team defeated Milton-Union 166-182 at Homestead Golf Course.

“We had been rained out a couple times and hadn’t been together since last Wednesday,” Newton coach Randall Jamison said. ” To go and post a 166 was a good score for us.”

Chet Jamison was medalist with a 37.

Other Newton scores were Garrett Peters 40, Ross Ferrell 44, Nate Zielenski 45, Britton Schauer 46 and Kleyson Wehrley 47.

BOYS SOCCER

Newton plays

to 0-0 tie

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys soccer team played to a 0-0 tie with Milton-Union.

Newton had several quality shots, they just failed to find the back of the net.

Newton travels to Preble-Shaneee on Saturday for an 11 a.m. start.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newton ties

Miami Valley

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team tied Miami Valley 3-3.

McKenna Demido scored with an assist from Ashlyn Deeter. Marissa Deeter scored a goal with an assist from Kaitlyn Stevenson. Ally Weaver scored a goal with an assist from Brooke Deeter.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Cavs

drop match

The Lehman Catnolic girls tennis team lost 3-2 to Carroll.

In singles, Claire Larger lost 6-4, 7-5; Sarah Gibson won 6-3, 6-4; and Angela Brunner lost 7-5, 6-0.

In doubles, Keira Burns and Ann Pannapara lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; and Shannon Staley and Brieanna Werling won 6-2, 6-3. Taylor Rieneke and Annie Stiver won a JV doubles match 8-1. Mary Lins and Ann Deafenbaugh won a JV doubles match 8-2.

“This one hurts a little bit but I am proud of the way our kids battled tonight against a consistent, well-coached team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “I kept them positive afterwards and we will regroup for Piqua.”

Lehman dropped to 0-5 on the season.

