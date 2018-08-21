Piqua, Miami East runners open season at Lost Creek Invitational

Staff Reports

TROY — Piqua and Miami East got the cross country season underway with a 3,000-meter race Monday at the Lost Creek Invitational.

The Piqua boys finished sixth and Miami East finished eighth.

Piqua’s top seven included Nolan Campbell, 13, 10:20.7; Mitch Fletcher, 18, 10:37.1; Caven Wiles, 25, 10:58.8; Paul Hinds, 34, 11:16.3; Gaven Barnes, 37, 11:22.1; Cael Barr, 44, 11:43.7; and Jesse Furman, 56, 12:09.9.

Other Piqua runners included Noah Baker, 57, 12:10.6; Tyler McName, 61, 12:18.0; Roy Moreaux, 65, 12:28.1; Bryce Gephart, 69, 12:38.4; Caleb Fishback, 90, 14:02.4; and Coeby Patton, 96, 15:27.0.

Miami East’s top seven included Alex Hayes, 19, 10:37.6; Michael Bair, 41, 11:39.4; Garrett LeMaster, 59, 12:11.5; Adam Bensman, 66, 12:32.0; Cameron DeWeese, 74, 12:45.3; Christian DeWeese, 77, 12:47.5; and Caleb Lozono, 92, 14:26.4.

Also running was Skyler Philips, 94, 16:32.7.

Piqua girls had two top-10 finishers.

Freshman Cassie Schrubb was sixth in 12:04.9; while junior Ana Adams was ninth in 12:25.4.

Rounding out the top seven were Gracie McGonagle, 29, 14:04.7; Alivia Knorr-Sullivan, 30, 14:05.3; Karolina Polakowski, 36, 14:50.1; Gabby Cromes, 39, 15:03.9; and Olivia Ames, 41, 15:32.9.

Other Piqua runners were Alisah Richard, 43, 15:41.1; Mia Whitesell, 44, 15:54.5; Julia Anderson, 47, 16:20.5; and Danielle Detter, 51, 16:28.7.

Kiley Davie led Miami East with a 12th-place finish in 13:01.8.

Also running for the Lady Vikings were Elizabeth Bennett, 45, 16:11.8; and Cyrena McAdams, 53, 16:33.6.