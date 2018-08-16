Prep Golf Roundup

Staff Reports

The Piqua boys golf team lost to Tippecanoe 170-192 on the back nine at Echo Hills Wednesday.

Jackson Huelskamp led Piqua with a 46.

Other Indian scores were Kyler Kommer 48, Matt Herron 48, Mason Price 50, Decker Jason 54 and Christian Starrett 68.

Newton boys

top Mississinawa

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys golf team topped Mississinawa Valley 170-231 Wednesday in CCC action.

Chet Jamison was match medalist with a 37.

Other Newton scores were Kleyson Wehrley 42, Ross Ferrell 43, Garrett Peters 48, Britton Schauer 49 and Ryan Mollette 52.

Houston boys

take match

CELINA — The Houston boys golf team defeated Fort Recovery 192-203 at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Collin Walker led Houston with a 44 while Cole Pitchford had 47.

GIRLS

Piqua girls

top Tipp

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls golf team defeated Tippecanoe 216-227 at Cassel Hills Thursday.

Kelsey Bachman was medalist for Piqua with a 44

Other Piqua scores were Reece Tate 54, Skylar Sloan 57, Caitlyn Roberson 61, Adde Honeycutt 65, Brooklynne Wright 66 and Hannah Anderson 66.

Piqua will play Troy Tuesday at Miami Shores.

Lady Buccs

fall to Tojans

The Covington girls golf team lost 188-211 to Arcanum Thursday in CCC action on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Arcanum’s Elliana Sloan was match medalist with 44.

Covington was led by Sarah Slusher with a 51.

Other Covington scores were Emily Hedrick 52, Katie Hembree 53, Morgan Lowe 55 and Emily Thompson 64.

“I was pleased with our effort today, with three of our girls, Sarah, Emily Hedrick and Katie Hembree scoring the lowest rounds of their high school careers,” Covington coach Adam Sweigart said. “Our team goal is to break 200 (combined lowest four scores), and we keep getting closer and closer to that goal.”

Covington hosts Bethel Monday.

Lady Tigers

take second

Versailles finished as the runner-up aamong the 10 teams that competed at the Lady Trojans Invitational on Monday at Beechwood Golf Course.

National Trail took the top team spot with a sore of 401. The Blazers also had the overall medalist in Makenna Jones, who carded a 74.

The Tigers shot 406 as a team led by Maddie Durham with a 98.

Miami East shot 452 and Covington shot 473.

Also contributing for the Tigers were Morgan Heitkamp (100), Morgan Barlage (104) and Cayla Batten (104).