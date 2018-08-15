Piqua girls golf team gets win over Sidney

The Piqua girls golf team recorded the first half-point in the Piqua-Sidney All Sports competition with a 189-266 win Tuesday on the front nine at Echo Hills.

“We finally put it all together,” Piqua coach Cathy Barhorst said. “The girls were all extremely focused tonight and are looking forward to taking on Tippecanoe Tuesday at Cassel Hills.”

Kelsey Bachman was match medalist with a 41 for Piqua.

Reece Tate and Caitlyn Roberson both carded 49.

Skylar Sloan added a 50.

Other Piqua scores were Adde Honeycutt 52, Brooklynne Wright 53 and Hannah Anderson 54.