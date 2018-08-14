Lehman netters drop match with Tipp

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team continued a brutal early season schedule Monday, losing to Tippecanoe 5-0.

In singles, Claire Larger lost to Amelia Zweizig 6-3, 6-3; Sarah Gibson lost to Dakota Schroeder 6-2, 6-4; and Angela Brunner lost to Mira Patel 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Ann Pannaparra and Shannon Staley lost to Claire Wint and Rainey Messinger 6-2, 6-1; and Annie Stiver and Mary Lins lost to Katy Schultz and Annie Livesay 6-0, 6-0.

The Tippecanoe JVs won 4-0.

BOYS GOLF

Piqua plays

in Troy tourney

TROY — The Piqua boys golf team played in the Troy Invitational at Miami Shores Monday.

The Indians shot 444.

Piqua scores were Kyler Kommer 90, Matt Herron 107, Mason Price 122, Decker Jackson 125 and Nick Jess 125.

Vandalia-Butler’s Austin Greaser was medalist with a five-under par 67 and Centerville won with a score of 297.

Gilardi cards

74 in tourney

WAYNESFIELD — Lehman Catholic’s Cole Gilardi shared medalist honors at the Waynesfield-Goshen Invitational, shooting a 74.

Lehman finished with a 369 total.

Other Lehman scores were Mikey Rossman 89, Alex Keller 99, Brandyn Sever 107, John Gagner 138 and Reid Thomas 144.

Russia shot a 407.

Raider scores were Drew Sherman 83, Evan Coverstone 96, Max Bohman 110, Christian Stueve 118, Grant Saunders 129 and McKenna Borchers 129.

Newton wins

CCC tourney

WEBSTER — The Newton boys golf team won the CCC Preview Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

The Indians had a score of 233.

Garrett Peters and Ryan Mollette won withe 74, while Chet Jamison and Britton Schauer finished third with a 76 and Ross Ferrell and Kleyson Wehrley tied for fifth with 83.

Miami East finished fourth with a 270 total.

Covington finished fifth with a 299 total.

Bucc scores were Grant Humphrey and Job Morgan 90, Dylan Lucs and Carter Maxson 100 and Hunter Alexander and Thomas Kuether 109.

Bradford finished eighth with a 323 total.

Tigers play

in tourneys

Junior Connor VanSkyock carded a 77 to place third overall as an individual in helping lead Versailles to a fifth-place finish out of 13 teams last week at the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational.

Joining VanSkyock in contributing to the team score of 354 was Austin Pleiman with a 90, Will Eversole with a 92 and Alex Keiser with a 95. Also competing for the Tigers were Isaac White (96) and Brayden Robinson (106).

Finishing ahead of Versailles in the team standings were tournament champion Minster with a 319 followed by Fort Loramie (332), Wapakoneta (338) and St. Mary’s (339).

Versailles also competed in the Brookville Invitational last week at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. The Tigers finished sixth out of 17 teams with Connor VanSkyock leading the way after carding an 85 to finish in 16th place as an individual.

GIRLS GOLF

East plays

at Arcanum

ARCANUM — The Miami East girls golf team placed fourth out of 10 teams at Monday’s Arcanum Invitational, shooting 452.

Paige Lawson shot 90 to lead the Vikings, Marissa Kearns shot 113, Maci Krites shot 124, Katie Pottorf shot 125 and Annelise Logan shot 139.

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Lehman Catholic’s Sarah Gibson hits a forehand return against Tippecanoe Monday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_gibson.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Lehman Catholic’s Sarah Gibson hits a forehand return against Tippecanoe Monday. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Lehman Catholic’s Angela Brunner hits forehand return Monday against Tippecanoe. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_brunner.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Lehman Catholic’s Angela Brunner hits forehand return Monday against Tippecanoe. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_tipp1.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_tipp2.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_patel.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Lehman Catholic’s Claire Larger chases down a drop shot Monday against Tippecanoe. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_larger.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Lehman Catholic’s Claire Larger chases down a drop shot Monday against Tippecanoe.