Christy, Carter to play for President’s Cup title at Piqua Country Club

Staff Reports

Tom Christy and Kasey Carter will play in the championship match of the President’s Cup Sunday at Piqua Country Club in a 36-hole match play final.

Christy used a front-nine 33 to open a 6-up lead over the defending champion Sherrill and went on to the victory.

Carter defeated Andy Arp in the other semifinal to advance.

In the round of 16, Jeff Schaffner defeated Benny Scott 5-and-4, Christy defeated Craig Seitz 6-and-5, Paul Vandeventer defeated Mark Manuel 6-and-4, Scott Bradley defeated Phil Kazer in 19 holes, Kasey Carter defeated Dave Owen 8-and-7 and Dave Larger defeated Doug Borchers 2-and-1.

In the quarterfinals, Sherrill defeated Schaffner; Christy defeated Vandeventer; Andy Arp defeated Bradley; and Carter defeated Dave Larger, setting up Saturday’s semifinals.

Randy Rose claimed the Senior title.

He defeated John Gephart 1-up in the championship match.

Gephart advanced to the title match with a 2-up win over Tony Wendeln.

Marla Flinn added to her record in the Women’s Championship, defeating Trish Bradley 1-up to win the title.