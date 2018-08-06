Girls golf season opens with Lady Bucc Pink Out at Echo Hills

Staff Reports

The girls golf season kicked off Monday with the Lady Bucc Pink Out at Echo Hills.

St. Henry came away with the team title with 394, while National Trail carded 396, Fort Loramie had 398 and New Bremen had 401 to round out the top four.

Versailles led local teams finishing fifth with a 404 total.

Miami East was sixth with a 405 score, Piqua was ninth with a 437 total and Covington was 14th with a 521 total.

National Trail’s Makenna Jones was medalist with a 74.

Morgan Heitkamp led Versailles with a 93 and Morgan Heitkamp was second with a 98.

Other Lady Tiger scores were Maddie Durham 100, Alexis Jay 113, Cayla Batten 114 and Lindsey Cotner 128.

Miami East was led by Paige Lawson with a 90.

Other Lady Viking scores were Kearsten Kirby 94, Marissa Kearns 107, Maci Krites 114, Kirsten Overholser 117 and Cadence Gross 132.

Kelsey Bachman led Piqua with a 90.

Other Piqua scores were Skylar Sloan 112, Caitlyn Robertson 117, Hannah Anderson 118 and Addie Honeycutt 128.

Sarah Slusher led Covington with a 125.

Other Covington scores were Morgan Lowe 127, Katie Hembree 131, Emily Thompson 138 and Emily Hedrick 144.