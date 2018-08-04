Deal, Robbins share lead at Echo Hills Club Championship

Past champions Brian Robbins and Brian Deal share the lead in the championship flight of the Echo Hills Club Championship Saturday after shooting 2-under par 70s.
Ben Gover is three strokes back after carding a 73.
Keshia Thompson leads the women’s flight with an 89.
Marv Simmons leads the Seniors after a two-under par 70.
Mike Emerick is seven strokes back after a 77 and Marty Jackson is third after an 80.
Creg Rietz has a four-stroke lead after an 83 in the First Flight.
Brian Jackson was second with 87 and Rob Kiser is third after a 93.
The final round is Sunday.
SATURDAY’S SCORES
Championship Flight
Brian Deal 70
Brian Robbins 70
Ben Gover 73
Jeff Jennings 77
Ray Schuchell 79
Mike Bosse 88
JayDee Denson 93
Women
Keshia Thompson 89
Seniors
Marv Simmons 70
Mike Emerick 77
Marty Jackson 80
Lloyd Shoemaker 88
First Flight
Creg Rietz 83
Brian Jackson 87
Rob Kiser 93
Jeremy Davis 97
Doug Jennings 99
Sunday’s Tee Times
7:36 a.m. — Marty Jackson, Lloyd Shoemaker.
7:44 a.m. — Marv Simmons, Mike Emerick.
7:52 a.m. — Jeremy Davis, Doug Jennings, Keshia Thompson.
8 a.m. — Creg Rietz, Brian Jackson, Rob Kiser.
8:16 a.m. — Mike Boss, JayDee Denson.
8:24 a.m. — Jeff Jennings, Ray Stuchell.
8:32 a.m. — Brian Deal, Brian Robbins, Ben Gover.