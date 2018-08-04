Deal, Robbins share lead at Echo Hills Club Championship

Past champions Brian Robbins and Brian Deal share the lead in the championship flight of the Echo Hills Club Championship Saturday after shooting 2-under par 70s.

Ben Gover is three strokes back after carding a 73.

Keshia Thompson leads the women’s flight with an 89.

Marv Simmons leads the Seniors after a two-under par 70.

Mike Emerick is seven strokes back after a 77 and Marty Jackson is third after an 80.

Creg Rietz has a four-stroke lead after an 83 in the First Flight.

Brian Jackson was second with 87 and Rob Kiser is third after a 93.

The final round is Sunday.

SATURDAY’S SCORES

Championship Flight

Brian Deal 70

Brian Robbins 70

Ben Gover 73

Jeff Jennings 77

Ray Schuchell 79

Mike Bosse 88

JayDee Denson 93

Women

Keshia Thompson 89

Seniors

Marv Simmons 70

Mike Emerick 77

Marty Jackson 80

Lloyd Shoemaker 88

First Flight

Creg Rietz 83

Brian Jackson 87

Rob Kiser 93

Jeremy Davis 97

Doug Jennings 99

Sunday’s Tee Times

7:36 a.m. — Marty Jackson, Lloyd Shoemaker.

7:44 a.m. — Marv Simmons, Mike Emerick.

7:52 a.m. — Jeremy Davis, Doug Jennings, Keshia Thompson.

8 a.m. — Creg Rietz, Brian Jackson, Rob Kiser.

8:16 a.m. — Mike Boss, JayDee Denson.

8:24 a.m. — Jeff Jennings, Ray Stuchell.

8:32 a.m. — Brian Deal, Brian Robbins, Ben Gover.