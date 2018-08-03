High School golf season kicks off Monday

Fall sports will kick off in the area next week with a number of local golf tournaments.

The schedule for teams is as follows:

BOYS

PIQUA

The Piqua boys will open the season Wednesday in the Dan Kendig Memorial and play in the Greenville Invitational Thursday at Turtle Creek.

BRADFORD

The Bradford boys will open the season Friday at the National Trail Invitational at Highland Golf Course.

COVINGTON

Covington boys will host the Dan Kendig Memorial Wednesday and play at the Greenville Invitational Thursday.

HOUSTON

The Houston boys will open Monday at the SCAL Preview at Shelby Oaks, travel to the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational Tuesday at Arrowhead and play Lehman Catholic at Shelby Oaks Friday.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Lehman boys will Ridgemont at Piqua Country Club Monday, play in the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational Tuesday, play Marion Elgin Thursday at Piqua Country Club and play Houston Friday at Shelby Oaks.

MIAMI EAST

Miami East boys will play in the Urbana Invitational Monday to open the season and play in the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday.

NEWTON

The Newton boys will play in the Dayton Christian Invitational Monday, the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday and the National Trail Invitational on Friday.

RUSSIA

The Russia boys will play in the SCAL Preview on Monday, the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational on Tuesday, the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday and host Minster on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

VERSAILLES

The Versailles boys will play in the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational Tuesday, the Dan Kendig Memorial on Wednesday and the Brookville Invitational Thursday.

GIRLS

PIQUA

The Piqua girls will open the season Monday playing in the Lady Buccs Pink Out.

They will also host Northmont on Thursday.

COVINGTON

Covington will host the Lady Bucc Pink Out Monday and play in the Versailles Lady Tiger Tee Invitational at Stillwater Valley Golf Course Thursday.

MIAMI EAST

The Miami East girls will play in the Lady Bucc Pink Out Monday at Echo Hills, travel to the Miamisburg Invitational Tuesday, play at Tri-Village Wednesday and play in the Versailles Lady Tiger Tee Thursday.

VERSAILLES

Versailles girls will open the season at the Lady Bucc Invitational Monday.

The Lady Tigers will play at the Miamisburg Invitational Tuesday and host the Lady Tiger Tee on Thursday.