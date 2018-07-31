Covington accepting nominations for athletic hall

In 1984 the Covington Athletic Department initiated an Athletic Hall of Fame to honor those Covington graduates who have distinguished themselves in athletics. Over the past thirty-five years, C.H.S. has inducted 83 members, 34 honorary members and six teams. This coming year marks the 36th year for this event.

Next year’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Jan. 12.

The ceremony itself will take place between the JV and varsity boys basketball games vs. New Bremen.

The Hall of Fame induction will take place at approximately 7 p.m.

The freshman boys’ basketball game will start at 4:45 p.m., with the JV game to follow at 6 p.m.

Anyone wishing to submit a nomination should do so with a letter to the Athletic Director detailing as much information as possible about the potential inductee.

Deadline for nominations is Oct. 1.

Please address letters to:

Covington HS – ATTN A.D.

807 Chestnut St.

Covington OH 45318

Anyone with questions should call the athletic department at (937) 473-2552.