Echo Hills/PCC Golf Roundup

Ben Gover, Brian Robbins and Dave Barnhart shared low gross honors in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills with 38.

Luke Karn was low net with 30, while Mike Butsch and Kevin Lowe tied for second with 32.

STANDINGS

Brownlee-Wray 67

Hank’s Place 59.5

Gisco 59

Erwin Distributing 56.5

Hemm’s Glass 56

Classic Concrete 52

Winsupply Of Piqua 51

Jenning’s Construction 50.5

A.R.M.S. Inc. 47.5

Koverman Staley Dickerson 44

Paul Sherry Chrysler 41.5

Atlantis Sportswear 37.5

Deal cards

36 at Echo

Brian Deal was low gross in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills with 36.

Mike Butsch and Brian Robbins tied for second with 39.

Ken Hostetter and Hal Cain tied for low net with 32.

Tim “Old Legend” Tyler and Skip Murray tied for second with 33.

STANDINGS

Mulligan’s Pub 75.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 65.5

Murray Properties 65

Unity National Bank 60

Joe Thoma Jewelers 57

3 Bros & the “law” 53.5

Francis Office Supply 51

Patriot Fence 48.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 43

Long Shots 41

PCC

Carter cards

39 at PCC

Kasey Carter was low gross in the Thursday league at Piqua Country Club with a 39.

Cox was low net with 31.

Team Jarvis defeated Team DeLuke 47-32, Team Carter defeated Team Rose 44-35 and Team Thieman defeated Team Reynolds 47-32.

STANDINGS

Team Carter 365

Team Rose 355

Team Thieman 347

Team Reynolds 337

Team DeLuke 333

Team Jarvis 318

Bradley cards

69 at PCC

Trish Bradley shot a 69 last week to win the Ladies Guest Day First Flight at Piqua Country Club.

Marla Flinn was second with 73.

Sandy Finkes had a 74 and Jacque Howell added an 81.

Marty Dale won the Second Flight with a 68.

Donna Wiseman had a 71 and Mary Bierman added a 72.

Gail Reardon won the Third Flight with an 82.

Kathie Isenhouer and Annette Clampitt both had 84.

Vee Presas won the White Tee Flight with a 67.

Gail Brandewie took second with a 69, while Diane Hubbell and Connie Hare tied for third with 70.

Kathy Kinsell had a 71, Eunice Ernst had a 73, Ellen Joslin and Judy Bemus tied with 77 and Mary Stueve and Rosalie Snipes tied with 79.