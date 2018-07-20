Jackson, Bachman win Echo junior titles

Decker Jackson and Kelsey Bachman recently won the boys and girls Echo Hills Junior Club Championships.
Jackson and Christian Starrett both shot 101, with Huelskamp winning in a playoff on the first hole.
Mason Price had a 106.
Bachman won the girls title by 35 shots.
Haley Krogman was second and Brooklynne Wright was third.
Yinger cards
32 at Echo
Zach Yinger was low gross with a four-under par 32 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.
Brian Deal was second with 34 and Brian Robbins was third with 36.
Luke Karn was low net with 29.
Kyle Reardon and Ryan Karn tied for second with 30.
STANDINGS
Brownlee-Wray 65
Hemm’s Glass 56
Hank’s Place 53.5
Erwin Distributing 52.5
Gisco 51
Winsupply Of Piqua 49
Classic Concrete 47
Jenning’s Construction 46.5
Koverman Staley Dickerson 41
A.R.M.S. Inc. 39.5
Atlantis Sportswear 37.5
Paul Sherry Chrysler 35.5
Robbins cards
32 at Echo Hills
Brian Robbins scorched the front nine at Echo Hills with a 4-under par 32 for low gross honors in the Wednesday Industrial League.
Mike Bosse was second with 36.
Tying for third with 39 were Dennis Bradley, Brett Baumeister and Dave Barnhart.
Don Larger took low net honors with 31.
Tying for second with 33 were Mark Sowry, Bryant Fox and Kelly Hostetter.
STANDINGS
Mulligan’s Pub 69
Murray Properties 59
Paul Sherry Chrysler 59
Unity National Bank 58.5
Joe Thoma Jewelers 50
Francis Office Supply 49
Patriot Fence 47.5
3 Bros & the “law” 47.5
Smitty’s Bike Shop 41
Long Shots 39.5
Isenhouer cards
45 at Echo Hills
Kathie Isenhouer was low gross with 45 in regular nine-hole play in the Ladies League Tuesday at Echo Hills.
Gail Brandewie was second with 49.
Jean Heath was low net with 31.
Linda Willis and Jane Rudd tied for second with 37.
Cindy Pearson was low putts with 12 and Rosalie Snipes was second with 14.
PCC
Carter cards
34 at PCC
In the Thursday Night League at Piqua Country Club, Kasey Carter was low gross with 34.
Zac Manson and DeLuke tied for low net with 31.
Team Carter defeated Team Jarvis 42-30, Team DeLuke defeated Team Reynolds 40-38 and Team Rose defeated Team Thieman 40-36.
STANDINGS
Team Carter 277
Team Rose 274
Team DeLuke 271
Team Thieman 269
Team Reynolds 269
Team Jarvis 224
Ladies League
Skins Game
In the 18-hole Ladies League at Piqua Country Club, the format was skins game.
Eunice Ernst (3, 10, 17) and Kathy Kinsellla (1, 8, 16) had three skins each.
Diane Hubbell (4, 5) had two skins and Marla Flinn (7) had one.