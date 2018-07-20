Jackson, Bachman win Echo junior titles

Decker Jackson and Kelsey Bachman recently won the boys and girls Echo Hills Junior Club Championships.

Jackson and Christian Starrett both shot 101, with Huelskamp winning in a playoff on the first hole.

Mason Price had a 106.

Bachman won the girls title by 35 shots.

Haley Krogman was second and Brooklynne Wright was third.

Yinger cards

32 at Echo

Zach Yinger was low gross with a four-under par 32 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brian Deal was second with 34 and Brian Robbins was third with 36.

Luke Karn was low net with 29.

Kyle Reardon and Ryan Karn tied for second with 30.

STANDINGS

Brownlee-Wray 65

Hemm’s Glass 56

Hank’s Place 53.5

Erwin Distributing 52.5

Gisco 51

Winsupply Of Piqua 49

Classic Concrete 47

Jenning’s Construction 46.5

Koverman Staley Dickerson 41

A.R.M.S. Inc. 39.5

Atlantis Sportswear 37.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 35.5

Robbins cards

32 at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins scorched the front nine at Echo Hills with a 4-under par 32 for low gross honors in the Wednesday Industrial League.

Mike Bosse was second with 36.

Tying for third with 39 were Dennis Bradley, Brett Baumeister and Dave Barnhart.

Don Larger took low net honors with 31.

Tying for second with 33 were Mark Sowry, Bryant Fox and Kelly Hostetter.

STANDINGS

Mulligan’s Pub 69

Murray Properties 59

Paul Sherry Chrysler 59

Unity National Bank 58.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 50

Francis Office Supply 49

Patriot Fence 47.5

3 Bros & the “law” 47.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 41

Long Shots 39.5

Isenhouer cards

45 at Echo Hills

Kathie Isenhouer was low gross with 45 in regular nine-hole play in the Ladies League Tuesday at Echo Hills.

Gail Brandewie was second with 49.

Jean Heath was low net with 31.

Linda Willis and Jane Rudd tied for second with 37.

Cindy Pearson was low putts with 12 and Rosalie Snipes was second with 14.

PCC

Carter cards

34 at PCC

In the Thursday Night League at Piqua Country Club, Kasey Carter was low gross with 34.

Zac Manson and DeLuke tied for low net with 31.

Team Carter defeated Team Jarvis 42-30, Team DeLuke defeated Team Reynolds 40-38 and Team Rose defeated Team Thieman 40-36.

STANDINGS

Team Carter 277

Team Rose 274

Team DeLuke 271

Team Thieman 269

Team Reynolds 269

Team Jarvis 224

Ladies League

Skins Game

In the 18-hole Ladies League at Piqua Country Club, the format was skins game.

Eunice Ernst (3, 10, 17) and Kathy Kinsellla (1, 8, 16) had three skins each.

Diane Hubbell (4, 5) had two skins and Marla Flinn (7) had one.

Rob Kiser/Call File Photo Kelsey Bachman won the Echo Hills Girls Junior Club Championship https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_kelsey2.jpg Rob Kiser/Call File Photo Kelsey Bachman won the Echo Hills Girls Junior Club Championship Rob Kiser/Call File Photo Decker Jackson won the Echo Hills Boys Junior Club Championship. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_decker.jpg Rob Kiser/Call File Photo Decker Jackson won the Echo Hills Boys Junior Club Championship.