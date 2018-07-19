Davis teaches youngsters about tennis

By Rob Kiser

After her experience coaching the Piqua High School girls tennis team and being around the boys program, longtime Piqua tennis enthusiast and supporter Bonnie Davis knew there was a need to get Piqua kids involved in tennis at a younger age.

For the third straight year, she is doing that with a QuickStart tennis camp at Fountain Park.

“Bud Schroeder (of Schroeder’s Tennis in Piqua) suggested it (three years ago),” Davis said when it started three years ago. “Midwest Youth Tennis got a hold of me and Jim Amick (from Midwest Youth Tennis) came out and showed me what to do.

It is a six-week program that wraps up this week and is designed to make tennis fun for youngsters who want to get in the game.The court sizes, racquet sizes, balls and scoring system are age specific and even the net height has been adjusted for younger players entry into the sport.

It also stresses, like other popular sports with youth versions, the importance of play and team competition.

And since kids love team sports, the new format is now part of the USTA Junior Team Tennis league, which gives kids the opportunity to play with their friends while developing their skills.

Davis has double-digit kids in the program for children entering grades 1-6.

“I am happy with the kids I have” Davis said. “You would always like to have more.”

And the smiles on their faces make it all worthwhile for Davis.

“It is really great to see,” she said. “These kids are really enjoying themselves. When you watch our program, you will see that there is not a lot of instruction. This is designed to introduce the kids to the game and allow them to have fun with it.”

Davis knows that can only benefit the high school programs down the road.

“Having been a high school coach, we got a lot of kids that didn’t know a lot about the game,” she said. “Hopefully, if we can gets involved (in the sport) earlier, by the time they get to high school, they will know something about the game.”

Davis hopes to continue the program in the future.

“I am not getting any younger,” she said with a laugh. “But, I hope so.”

With the beneficiary being the Piqua High School programs down the road.

Youth Tennis Camp participants warm up for the evening's practice session as Bonnie Davis looks on. Piqua Youth Tennis Campers warm up by playing games