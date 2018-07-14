Brothers helping brothers

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
An engine and a medic from Piqua Fire Department stand-by at Troy Station 2 on Saturday afternoon as Piqua covers calls for service for their brother firefighters from Troy who unexpectedly lost a co-worker on Saturday morning, while Troy personnel gathered for grief counseling and to honor their brother firefighter/paramedic who passed away.
