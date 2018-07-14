Piqua Post 184 drops American Legion district tournament opener

SIDNEY — The Piqua Post 184 American Legion baseball team opened District 2-3 tournament play with a 14-3 loss to Troy in six innings.

Piqua will play the Greenville-Van Wert loser at 1 p.m. Sunday at Custenborder Park.

Troy scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 4-0 lead, after Piqua left five runners on in the first two innings.

In the home third, Piqua got a run.

Cory Cotrell singled and went to third on a throwing error with one out.

On Logan Harris’ fielder’s choice, Cotrell was caught between third and home, but Troy threw the ball away.

That allowed Cotrell to score, but Harris was out trying to go to second.

Chase Humphrey walked and Austin Rutledge singled before Troy got out of the jam.

Troy got two runs in the fourth to go up 6-1.

In the Piqua fifth, Cotrell walked and scored on Howlie Ludwig’s double.

After Harris singled, Ludwig scored on a fielder’s choice by Humphrey to make it 6-3.

Troy then scored eight runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.