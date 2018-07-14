Piqua driver Becca Stiefel records two top-five feature finishes

WAYNESFIELD — Becca Stiefel of Stif Racing traveled to Waynesfield Raceway Park to compete in several races and recorded two top five feature finishes.

First, she competed in the Summer Sizzler Raceon July 3.

Stiefel would lay down a lap down in qualifications that would set her to roll off on the pole of her heat race.

In her heat race Stiefel would put her Dick Lumpkins Auto Body, KB Machine and Tool, GK Electric, Stiefel’s Home and Auto LLC, Merit Mechanical, Mark Knupp Muffler and Tire, S&H Nerfs, Aesthetic Finishers sponsored sprinter out front and lead from green to checkered.

With the heat race win and in the inversion draw she would roll off on the pole of the A Main. In the A main she would drop back to third in a race that the top five cars were right together and after a series of lead changes she would take the checkered flag in second place.

On July 7, Stiefel would return to Waynesfield Raceway for the second race of the week.

She didn’t have the best qualification lap which would set her to roll off seventh in her heat race, where she would come across the line in fourth. That finish would set her up for the number eight hole in the feature. In a race that would only see one caution Stiefel would move forward and finish in fifth

“It’s been a pretty good week for us,” Stiefel said after the race on July 7. “On Tuesday, we were fast right off the trailer and had a really good night and to come back and follow that up with a top five tonight is is a good confidence builder for us.”