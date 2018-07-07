Piqua Post 184 splits two games with Muncie on Saturday

Staff Reports

The Piqua Post 184 American Legion baseball team split two games with Muncie Post 19 Saturday.

Piqua will be back in action today, with three games at Hardman Field.

Pemberville will play Sidney at 1 p.m., Piqua will play Pemberville at 3 p.m. and Piqua will play Sidney at 5 p.m.

In the first game Saturday, Jared Magoteaux pitched a six-hitter and allowed just one earned run in Piqua’s 5-3 victory. Magoteaux struck out three and walked two.

Piqua did most of the damage in a four-run second inning.

Rylee Deitsch had a RBI triple, while Michael Ashcraft had a RBI, Kaden Walker had a RBI on a fielder’s choice and Will Eversole had a sacrifice fly for an RBI.

Piqua got its final run on a RBI single by Deitsch in the sixth inning.

In game two, it was a pitcher’s dual between Muncie’s Korben Zvokel and Piqua’s Logan Harris before Muncie scored the only two runs of the game in the seventh inning.

Harris had allowed only five hits, before Muncie put together four hits in the seventh inning to get two runs.

With one out, pinch-hitter Quinlan Fauguher singled.

Charles May singled and Luke Avila reached on an error to load the bases.

Sullivan Swingley had a two-run single and Kevin Gaskill had an infield single to load the bases again.

But on Drew Young’s fly out, Avila got caught in a rundown between third and home, with Piqua catcher Jake Trent tagging him out for an inning-ending double play.

Piqua was never retired in order in the first five innings, but could not dent the plate.

In the first, Eversole walked and Austin Rutledge had a bunt single with one out, but a 6-4-3 double play ended the inning.

In the second, Walker singled and stole second with one out, but was stranded there.

In the third, Eversole walked and stole second, but was stranded there.

In the fourth, Logan Harris singled and Trent walked, but again Piqua could not score.

In the fifth, Michael Ashcraft had a leadoff double, but was doubled off second on a fly ball to center before Howie Ludwig singled.

In the sixth, Harris reached on an error, but courtesy runner Colton Shafer was thrown out stealing.

Then, Zvokel retired Piqua in order in the seventh to finish off the win.