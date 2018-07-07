Sherrill, Rietz, Shoemaker lead at Piqua City Golf Championship

Former Piqua City Golf Champion Chad Sherrill is looking to add another title to his resume, taking a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Piqua City Golf Championship Saturday at Echo Hills.
The final round will be played Sunday at Piqua Country Club.
Sherrill opened with a three-over par 75 to take a one-shot lead over Dave Larter, who had a 76.
Tied for third with 77 were Doug Borchers, Ray Stuchell, Scott Bradley and Brian Robbins.
Another shot back with 78 were Tom Christy, Brian Deal and current Troy City champion Justin Weber.
Creg Rietz opened a six-shot lead in the first flight, shooting an 88.
Doug Jennings was second with 94 and Rob Kiser was third with 99.
Lloyd Shoemaker holds a three-shot lead in the Super Seniors.
Shoemaker carded an 80 Saturday.
Marty Jackson had an 83 and Mike Emerick was third with 85.
SUNDAY’S TEE TIMES
8:40 a.m. — Lloyd Shoemaker, Marty Jackson, Mike Emerick.
8:50 a.m. — Creg Rietz, Doug Jennings, Rob Kiser.
9 a.m. — Doug Harter, Steve Hamant, Matt Olden.
9:10 a.m. — Darrin Grove, Ryan Pearson, Paul Vandeventer.
9:20 a.m. — Tom Christy, Brian Deal, Justin Weber.
9:30 a.m. — Ray Stuchell, Scott Bradley, Brian Robbins.
9:40 a.m. — Chad Sherrill, Dave Larger, Doug Borchers.
SATURDAY’S SCORES
Championship Flight
Chad Sherrill 75
Dave Larger 76
Doug Borchers 77
Ray Stuchell 77
Scott Bradley 77
Brian Robbins 77
Tom Christy 78
Brian Deal 78
Justin Weber 78
Darrin Grove 80
Ryan Pearson 81
Paul Vandeventer 81
Doug Harter 83
Steve Hamant 94
Matt Olden 109
First Flight
Creg Rietz 88
Doug Jennings 94
Rob Kiser 99
Super Seniors
Lloyd Shoemaker 80
Marty Jackson 83
Mike Emerick 85