Sherrill, Rietz, Shoemaker lead at Piqua City Golf Championship

Former Piqua City Golf Champion Chad Sherrill is looking to add another title to his resume, taking a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Piqua City Golf Championship Saturday at Echo Hills.

The final round will be played Sunday at Piqua Country Club.

Sherrill opened with a three-over par 75 to take a one-shot lead over Dave Larter, who had a 76.

Tied for third with 77 were Doug Borchers, Ray Stuchell, Scott Bradley and Brian Robbins.

Another shot back with 78 were Tom Christy, Brian Deal and current Troy City champion Justin Weber.

Creg Rietz opened a six-shot lead in the first flight, shooting an 88.

Doug Jennings was second with 94 and Rob Kiser was third with 99.

Lloyd Shoemaker holds a three-shot lead in the Super Seniors.

Shoemaker carded an 80 Saturday.

Marty Jackson had an 83 and Mike Emerick was third with 85.

SUNDAY’S TEE TIMES

8:40 a.m. — Lloyd Shoemaker, Marty Jackson, Mike Emerick.

8:50 a.m. — Creg Rietz, Doug Jennings, Rob Kiser.

9 a.m. — Doug Harter, Steve Hamant, Matt Olden.

9:10 a.m. — Darrin Grove, Ryan Pearson, Paul Vandeventer.

9:20 a.m. — Tom Christy, Brian Deal, Justin Weber.

9:30 a.m. — Ray Stuchell, Scott Bradley, Brian Robbins.

9:40 a.m. — Chad Sherrill, Dave Larger, Doug Borchers.

SATURDAY’S SCORES

Championship Flight

Chad Sherrill 75

Dave Larger 76

Doug Borchers 77

Ray Stuchell 77

Scott Bradley 77

Brian Robbins 77

Tom Christy 78

Brian Deal 78

Justin Weber 78

Darrin Grove 80

Ryan Pearson 81

Paul Vandeventer 81

Doug Harter 83

Steve Hamant 94

Matt Olden 109

First Flight

Creg Rietz 88

Doug Jennings 94

Rob Kiser 99

Super Seniors

Lloyd Shoemaker 80

Marty Jackson 83

Mike Emerick 85