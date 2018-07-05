Piqua football camps this month; tee times for Piqua City golf; Deal, Rietz win Association tournament; golf outing this month

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

The Piqua football camps will be held July 16-18.

The camp for grades 1-6 and 7-8 will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. and cost will be $50, including a camp t-shirt.

Junior high conditioning will be July 23-25 at 6 p.m.

Practice will be July 30 to Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Brochures for the camps will be available at Piqua High School, Piqua Junior High and all swimming pools.

Tee Times

for City

The Piqua City Golf Championship will be played Saturday at Echo Hills and Sunday at Piqua Country Club.

Saturday’s tee times at Echo Hills are as follows:

7:44 a.m. — Matt Olden, Steve Hamant.

7:52 a.m. — Darrin Grove, Doug Borchers.

8 a.m. — Paul Vandeventer, Ray Stuchell, Tom Christy.

8:08 a.m. –-Brian Deal, Dave Larger, Scott Bradley.

8:16 a.m. — Brian Robbins, Chad Sherrill, Justin Weber.

8:24 a.m. — Rob Kiser, Doug Jennings, Creg Rietz.

8:32 a.m. — Marty Jackson, Mike Emerick, Lloyd Shoemaker.

Deal cards

73 at Echo

Brian Deal was low gross with 73 in the July 4 Association tournament at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Brian Robbins was second with 74, Mike Emerick was third with 75 and Mike Bosse was fourth with 76.

Don Larger was low net with 63.

Lloyd Shoemaker and Marty Jackson tied for second with 64.

Hal Cain was fourth with 67.

Sheila Rietz took low gross for women with 105.

Piqua girls

hoops scramble

The Piqua girls basketball scramble will be held July 14 at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Cost is $60 per player and registration begins at 7 a.m., with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The entry fee includes golf, cart and lunch.

Other contests going on include putting challenges, long drive and closest to pin contests, 50-50 raffle, cash awards and giveaways.

Entry deadline is Saturday.

Registration forms can be mailed to 1846 Park Avenue, Piqua, OH 45356.

Checks should be made payable to PIAB.

For more information, contact Anita Bachman at (937) 214-1846 or bach20@sbcglobal.net

Blythe event

at Stillwater

WEBSTER — The annual Christmas in July golf outing honoring the memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held July 21 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy kids from the area in the memory of Staci Blythe.

This fundraiser has helped over 1,000 children. It provides Christmas presents for local children,as well as children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus who receive treatment at The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University where Staci was also treated.

Being with family, celebrating the birth of Jesus and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face was the highlight of Staci’s Christmas.

The outing will be a four-person scramble, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50.

Deadline for entry is July 17.

Information and registration forms are available on the Stillwater Valley Golf Club website.

Mike Ullery/Call File Photo Evan Hensler makes a catch at last year’s Piqua Youth Football camp. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/07/web1_071817mju_piqua_footballcamp2.jpg Mike Ullery/Call File Photo Evan Hensler makes a catch at last year’s Piqua Youth Football camp.