A Jackson ‘One’! Huelskamp records first hole-in-one at Echo Hills

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

Jackson Huelskamp may have only been golfing for several years.

But, he already has a lifetime memory.

On Sunday at Echo Hills, the Piqua High School golfer used a sand wedge to ace the 121-yard seventh hole. Playing with Huelskamp were teammates Christian Starrett and Braydon Cheney.

“I have hit the ball on the green before, but never crazy close (to a hole-in-one),” Huelskamp said. “I saw the ball hit and take a couple bounces and roll in the hole.”

And his reaction?

“I ran all the way to green,” Huelskamp said with a laugh. “So did the other two guys. I made sure the ball was in the hole. It was pretty amazing.”

That set off a wild reaction between the three friends.

“Really, we all went crazy,” Huelskamp said with a laugh. “I called the clubhouse to tell them about it right away. They told me there would be form for me to fill out when we got done with the round.”

Huelskamp had a good feeling from the time the shot left his club.

“When I hit it, I knew it was going to be really close,” he said. “I said, ‘that looks really good’ and I didn’t say anything after that.”

And he would mind a repeat of that shot sometime.

“That’s what I am hoping for (another hole-in-one),” he said with a laugh.

Snipes cards

46 at Echo

Rosalie Snipes was low gross with 46 in regular nine-hole play in the Ladies League Tuesday at Echo Hills.

Judy Williams was second with a 48.

Karen Nickol was low net with 32. Jean Heath was second with 33.

Tying for low putts were Delma Grissom and Judy Hornbeck with 15.

Piqua girls

hoops scramble

The Piqua girls basketball scramble will be held July 14 at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Cost is $60 per player and registration begins at 7 a.m., with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The entry fee includes golf, cart and lunch.

Other contests going on include putting challenges, long drive and closest to pin contests, 50-50 raffle, cash awards and giveaways.

Entry deadline is Saturday.

Registration forms can be mailed to 1846 Park Avenue, Piqua, OH 45356.

Checks should be made payable to PIAB.

For more information, contact Anita Bachman at (937) 214-1846 or bach20@sbcglobal.net

Blythe event

at Stillwater

WEBSTER — The annual Christmas in July golf outing honoring the memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held July 21 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy kids from the area in the memory of Staci Blythe.

This fundraiser has helped over 1,000 children. It provides Christmas presents for local children,as well as children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus who receive treatment at The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University where Staci was also treated.

Being with family, celebrating the birth of Jesus and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face was the highlight of Staci’s Christmas.

The outing will be a four-person scramble, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50.

Deadline for entry is July 17.

Information and registration forms are available on the Stillwater Valley Golf Club website.