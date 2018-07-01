Piqua girls basketball outing, Christmas in July golf outings approaching; Kazer has ace at PCC

The Piqua girls basketball scramble will be held July 14 at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Cost is $60 per player and registration begins at 7 a.m., with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The entry fee includes golf, cart and lunch.

Other contests going on include putting challenges, long drive and closest to pin contests, 50-50 raffle, cash awards and giveaways.

Entry deadline is Saturday.

Registration forms can be mailed to 1846 Park Avenue, Piqua, OH 45356.

Checks should be made payable to PIAB.

For more information, contact Anita Bachman at (937) 214-1846 or bach20@sbcglobal.net

Blythe event

at Stillwater

WEBSTER — The annual Christmas in July golf outing honoring the memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held July 21 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy kids from the area in the memory of Staci Blythe.

This fundraiser has helped over 1,000 children. It provides Christmas presents for local children,as well as children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus who receive treatment at The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State Unviversity where Staci was also treated.

Being with family, celebrating the birth of Jesus and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face was the highlight of Staci’s Christmas.

The outing will be a four-person scramble, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50.

Deadline for entry is July 17.

Information and registration forms are available on the Stillwater Valley Golf Club website.

Kazer cards

hole-in-one

In the Couples Sunset Scramble at Piqua Country Club, Phil Kazer recorded a hole-in-one.

He used an 8-iron on the 154-yard ninth hole.

Winning the scramble with with a score of 26 were Phil Kazer, Beth Kazer, Chris Francis and Annie Francis.

Finishing second with 30 were Craig Seitz, Lisa Seitz, Dave Hare and Connie Hare.

Flinn, Ernst

shoot 13-under

In the 18-hole Ladies League at Piqua Country Club, Marla Flinn and Eunice Ernst won with 13 under in the Blind Women’s Bluff – Blind 2-Person Net Better Ball format.

Trish Bradley and Vee Presas were second at five-under and Marty Dale and Diane Hubbell were third at 6-over.

The Francis/Kazer team was also the winner of the longest putt on three.

Kazer won the closest to the pin on nine, while Vandna Raval won the closest to the pin on seven.